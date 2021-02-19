Two locals among Colorado Evans Scholars
Two Roaring Fork Valley students are among the 14 students from throughout the state of Colorado who have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, which offers full housing and a tuition grant for golf caddies, according to an announcement this week from the Western Golf Association.
John Doyle, an Aspen High School student, and Tyler Sims of Basalt High School, joined 12 other students as the 2021 Evans Scholars attending the University of Colorado in Boulder.
“The Evans Scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years,” according to a press release about the Chick Evans Scholarship.
Currently across the country, a record 1,045 caddies are enrolled at 19 universities as Evans Scholars and more than 11,320 caddies have graduated since the program was founded more than 90 years ago. In 2021, an estimated 300 caddies are anticipated to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.
This was the first year ever, and due to the pandemic, that the nominees for the prestigious program were interviewed virtually.
Funding for the scholarships comes primarily from contributions by 32,500 golfers who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program, according to the WGA, which is headquartered in Glenview, Ill.
“Evans Scholars alumni donate more than $15 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the third of four PGA TOUR Playoff events in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation,” it was noted.
Spring into more skiing
Select lifts on all four area mountains now run until 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m., the Aspen Skiing Co. announced this week. The lift time change was effective Feb. 13 and continues until season’s end.
“Springtime skiing is inching closer, the days are getting longer and you can now enjoy more time on the slopes,” it continued.
“Silver Queen Gondola on Aspen Mountain, Exhibition and Cloud 9 on Aspen Highlands, Summit Express on Buttermilk and Big Burn and Elk Camp Gondola on Snowmass are just a few of the lifts that will remain open later,” the announcement noted.
More information is available on the mountain updates page of aspensnowmass.com