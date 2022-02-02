Free KN95 and surgical masks are available at the Basalt Regional Library and the Pitkin County Library.
According to a county announcement, individuals can request up to five masks, while supplies last. The state of Colorado is providing the masks to the public free of charge.
“The [state] recognizes that since the start of the pandemic, masks have been one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the announcement states. “They are distributing KN95 masks because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ‘loosely woven cloth coverings’ offer the least protection, while a well-fitted KN95 mask offers more protection.”
For more information about mask availability, contact the libraries directly at 970-927-4311 (Basalt) and 970-429-1900 (Pitkin County).
Voces Unidas selects 14 for annual program
Voces Unidas de las Montañas has announced the names of 14 community leaders selected to participate in its 2022 Latino Network program.
The Latino Network is a year-long leadership program for Latinas and Latinos already practicing leadership in their communities in the central mountain region, a news release from the Glenwood Springs-based nonprofit says. Program participants meet once per month and participate in several full-day retreats to share, learn and grow as leaders.
The curriculum includes discussion topics about self care, mental health, systemic and structural racism, equity vs. equality, white fragility, power- and community-building and more. Participants also receive individualized coaching sessions throughout the year to further support their own leadership goals, the release states.
Members of the 2022 class are: Renata Araujo and Evelyn Corral, of Avon; Gabriela Alvarez Espinoza, Brianda Cervantes, Monica Perez-Rhodes, Ana Vega Terrazas, Patty Torreblanca and Luis Yllanes, of Carbondale; Maribel Obreque, of Glenwood Springs; Cinthia Nevarez Ruiz, of New Castle; Steven Arauza and Erick Perez, of Rifle; Gerardo Gomez, of Silt; and Olivia Martinez, of Snowmass Village. They will bring expertise and insights from numerous fields, including banking and finance, education, business, the arts, nonprofits and civil service, the release says.
“One of our primary goals is to help Latinas and Latinos already in leadership positions — whether that’s with a nonprofit, in a business or in public office — to develop and expand their leadership skills necessary to further their success and to help build a peer-to-peer support network for leaders of color in the region,” said Alex Sánchez, President and CEO of Voces Unidas.
This year’s Latino Network cohort will be facilitated by Jasmin Ramirez, principal of Ramirez and Company Consulting, the release adds. Ramirez was elected to the Roaring Fork School District’s Board of Education in 2019 and has extensive experience mentoring and coaching other leaders. Latino Network participants are scheduled to meet nine times between Feb. 10 and Nov. 11.