Reservation process ready to go for Four Pass Loop
The White River National Forest will start requiring an overnight permit and fee for some of the most heavily visited areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness this year. Reservations for the first part of the year will be available starting on Feb. 15.
The new system will affect backpackers at the Conundrum Hot Springs; the Four Pass Loop, which includes Crater Lake and Snowmass Lake; Geneva Lake and Capitol Lake.
A permit isn’t required for day hikers.
“While permits will not be available for reservation until Feb. 15, we wanted to share information about how to plan a trip through the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness because we know people are already making summer plans,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said in a statement.
Permits for the limited overnight areas for trips occurring Feb. 15 through July 31 will be available starting at 8 a.m. MST at recreation.gov/permits/4675333.
The reservation system for trips occurring Aug. 1 through Nov. 30 will be available at the same site starting June 15.
Full information about the reservation, permit and fee system is now available at recreation.gov.
A $10 per person, per night fee is required for the limited overnight permit areas from May 1 through October 31. No fee is required for children 16 years old and younger or for approved school groups. A $6 processing fee per permit will be charged by recreation.gov.
The reservation system was put into place due to the growth in overnight visits in recent years.
“Recreation in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness has exploded over the past decade, with a quadrupling of overnight use since 2006,” the Forest Service statement said. “This has led to significant management challenges with crowding, large amounts of trash and human waste, user conflicts, and large-scale environmental impacts including campsite damage, human/bear conflict, and loss of vegetation.”
Eagle County to start equestrian facility review
Eagle County will start the review Thursday of a proposed equestrian facility in Missouri Heights.
The Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission is scheduled to go on a site visit Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for the Twin Acres Boarding and Riding Stables at 623 Fender Lane. The site visit will be followed by staff and applicant presentations at a work session in the Eagle County building in El Jebel at 2:30 p.m.
Whiskey Mountain Estates LLC and Jess Graber have applied for a special-use permit for construction of a 7,680-square-foot, 25-stall horse boarding barn and a 2,000-square-foot, covered riding stable. The equestrian facility would be open to the public on a reservation basis only, according to the application.