January occupancy rose 9.6% in Aspen-Snowmass
The latest lodging report from resort tracking firm DestiMetrics shows a 9.6% increase in January's Aspen-Snowmass occupancy compared with the same month last year.
The report says that the hotels and other lodging operations in the combined local market that provide information to DestiMetrics — not every facility is included — had overall occupancy of 75.2%. January 2022’s occupancy was recorded as 68.6%.
RevPAR, or revenue per available room, was $726 in Aspen and $481 in Snowmass last month. That’s considerably higher than what was reported for January 2022: $481 and $384, respectively. RevPAR is calculated by dividing total room revenue by the total number of rooms available in the period being measured.
The report is based on data as of Jan. 31. At that time, the booking pace for February in Aspen-Snowmass was down 3.5%.
A local summary prepared by representatives of Aspen Skiing Co. and central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass expressed optimism that February would end up stronger.
“February had been pacing up for a few months but is now down 3.5%. Aspen began the month with 73% on the books, while Snowmass was at 72.9%. Let's hope the sunshine, cold weather and frequent snowstorms keep the phones ringing to finish the season strong,” the local summary states.
The summary attributes January’s occupancy increase to international business, led by visitors from Australia and Brazil, as well as the Winter X Games being reopened to spectators following the pandemic. MLK weekend and Gay Ski Week also played a role in January’s hospitality boost, the summary says.
“All of these markets returning offered a far more normal January than we’ve seen the last few years,” the summary adds. “Mother Nature kept sending the ‘pow’ and guests were happy with all the free refills they enjoyed throughout the month.”