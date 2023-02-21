Aspen realizes $1.22B in 2022, up 19.3% from ’21
The city of Aspen’s monthly consumption report for December shows that businesses pulled in $169.6 million in retail and other types of taxable sales in the last month of 2022.
That represents a 13.4% increase in sales compared with the same month in 2021. Accommodations led the way with $53 million, a 7.1% increase over December 2021’s hotel and lodge revenue.
Fashion clothing was next in the sales ranking, with $22.1 million, a 16.8% gain from the same month a year ago. Restaurants and bars garnered $21.7 million, a 15.5% increase.
For the full calendar year, Aspen retailers and other businesses submitting a sales-tax report to the city realized $1.22 billion in sales, a 19.3% increase over 2021. Again, accommodations led the way, with $354.6 million. Restaurants and bars were the next highest category, with $192.7 million, a 24.4% gain.
Library to recognize 3 influential leaders
The Pitkin County Library will recognize and celebrate three highly influential contributors to the library, Genevieve Smith, Kathleen Chandler and Barbara Smith, with a recognition party in the library’s Dunaway Community Room, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 1.
Genevieve Smith, assistant library director, has performed her library duties at an exemplary level since 2011 and will step into the top leadership position at Pitkin County Library.
Chandler, Pitkin County librarian since 1979, will transition to retirement over the next few months as she winds up a few projects.
Barbara Smith is leaving the library to join family in Montana after serving as a Pitkin County Library Board member since 2012. She’s been a valley resident since 1973 and was an Aspen High School art teacher for 31 years.
Patrons are invited to stop by the party on March 1 to share encouragement, express their gratitude and enjoy refreshments.