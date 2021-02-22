What happens after a wildfire?
On Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Roaring Fork Conservancy in Basalt will host a speaker as part of its Brooksher Watershed Institute whose presentations will address our most precious resource, water.
During “Grizzly Creek Wildfire — Estimating Post-Fire Watershed Response,” a free, virtual presentation via Zoom, hydrologic engineer Steve Hunter will discuss current water-related issues at the local, state and regional levels as well as provide opportunities for dialogue about what happens after a wildfire. Spoiler alert? There are three phases of wildfire restoration.
Before recently joining the city of Aspen, Hunter was a former Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) coordinator and specialist on the White River National Forest, according to Roaring Fork Conservancy. He continues to work with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management on wildfires, including Grizzly Creek, which happened in 2020.
Register and find log-in details for the Feb. 25 event at http://www.roaringfork.org/events/watershed-institute-feb-25-2021/
The Revolution has begun
About 200 competitors are anticipated over five days of competition for the Revolution “Rev” Tour at Aspen Snowmass Open, said Sarah Emery, event manager for U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
Training kicked off Sunday at Buttermilk and competition shifts into high gear Monday with men’s freeski slopestyle qualifications from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and the finals starting at 2:30 p.m.
Halfpipe freeskiers have their day on Tuesday, with men’s qualifications at 10:30 a.m. and the finals at 4 p.m. Snowboard slopestyle for men and women begins at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday with qualifications followed immediately by finals for women and men’s finals at 2:15 p.m.
Thursday features snowboard halfpipe for men, qualifications in the morning and finals starting at 2:30 p.m. while on Friday the focus is snowboard big air for men and women, starting at 9:15 a.m. with qualifications.
This is the 17th year for the Rev Tour, a stepping stone qualification event for athletes aged 13 to 19 years, who utilize many of the same courses used by X Games Aspen athletes. The venue will also host the FIS World Championships beginning March 8.