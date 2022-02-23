Colorado Mountain College will no longer require masks for students, faculty and staff beginning on Monday.
CMC leaders made the decision after considering self-reported immunity rates among faculty and staff, rapidly declining COVID-19 transmission and positivity rates in the communities CMC serves, the stable and improving capacities of health care facilities and public health plans at city, county and school district levels.
“We serve a very diverse group of people across our 11 campus locations, from infants at our child care facilities, to people in their 90s and all ages in between. Because of that, we’ve been cautious about lifting our requirement to wear masks inside our facilities,” said CMC Chief of Staff Matt Gianneschi. “We are now confident in the direction of the data and are giving ourselves some extra time to assist those who need to make accommodations before this goes into effect.”
Youthentity students heading to competition
Four students of a Carbondale nonprofit’s career training program will head to the Denver area this week for a statewide competition and the opportunity to garner post-secondary scholarship money — and also the chance to advance to a national competition.
Hospitality program students with Youthentity’s Career Academy will participate in the ProStart State Competition set for Thursday at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora. A Youthentity announcement describes ProStart as a career and technical education program that unites the food-service industry and the classroom to teach high school students culinary skills and restaurant management principles, as well as employability skills.
By participating in Youthentity’s program, high school students have the opportunity to earn ProStart certification and win post-secondary scholarships through competitions. The state event typically showcases more than 250 ProStart students from 30 Colorado high schools who demonstrate a mastery of culinary and academic skills; this year 17 schools will attend the state competition.
Teams compete for more than $750,000 in scholarships through both a culinary competition and hospitality management competition. Youthentity will not have a hospitality management team at the competition this year, the announcement states.
The school that accumulates the most points at the end of the contest will take home the Sysco Denver Hospitality Cup. Winning teams from the state competition will represent Colorado at the national ProStart Invitational event in May with the opportunity to win more scholarships.
The local students representing Youthentity at Thursday’s competition are: Diana Aguilar, Cynthia Jimenez, Izel Miranda and Finn Windmueller. They attend Glenwood Springs High School.