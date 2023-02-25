Lottery on March 20 will choose 5 hunters for park
A lottery will be held March 20 to choose five participating hunters to hunt a portion of Sky Mountain Park in the fall, according to park owner Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
The hunt will be for cow elk only, during the fourth season, Nov. 22-26. To qualify, hunters must have a Colorado hunting license and a tag allowing them to hunt for a cow elk in the fourth rifle season in Colorado Game Management Unit 43.
New this year, in consultation with CPW, youth hunters and first-time big-game hunters will have a slight advantage in the lottery to select participants — in effect, two chances at having their names drawn instead of one. A youth who also is a first-time hunter will have three chances instead of one.
Open Space and Trails is conducting its lottery in March so that drawing winners can put in for a fourth-season tag in Unit 43 and be ready to go. OST will check with CPW in June to make sure chosen hunters acquired the proper tag for the hunt and to confirm their status as a youth or first-time hunter.
Interested participants must go tohttps://bit.ly/3xMDalC to register for the drawing. The sign-up closes on March 17.
This will be the 10th year a limited hunt has taken place at Sky Mountain Park. Last fall, three hunters on the property were successful in harvesting an elk. The hunt is a unique opportunity for hunters and it benefits the local ecosystem — the presence of hunters on the open space prevents a refuge effect in which native vegetation can be damaged from elk congregating in one area for long periods of time.
Grant to Raising a Reader to aid reading, oral health
Raising a Reader Aspen to Parachute has received a grant from Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation that will support two existing programs: Bolsitas Rojas, a parent-child education program; and 123 Let's Read, a literacy-readiness program for preschool-age children.
In addition, each student will receive an age-appropriate, bilingual oral health book and a toothbrush, toothpaste, and oral health guidance for their parents.
Bolsitas Rojas/Little Red Bags is an outreach program that fills a need for underserved children and parents. These parent-child networking groups bring together more than 120 children not currently enrolled in preschool for weekly hour-long preschool sessions with their parents at nine local libraries and one firehouse. Raising a Reader staff model read-aloud techniques, provide preschool activities, and encourage parent engagement and positive literacy behaviors during these sessions.
The 123 Let's Read gifts one book per month to each participating preschool teacher and every student in their class. Each book has suggested home activities to stimulate brain development, enhance vocabulary and motivate at-home reading. Since the pandemic began, the program has grown from 200 to more than 500
children because it is a safe and school-friendly way to provide children and families with literacy resources.
The organization's key priority is to support the achievement of oral health and wellness equity among the 700 children and their families that are served from Aspen to Parachute. Research shows that 30% of children begin kindergarten with cavities. It’s also known that children up to 6 years old and facing disparity issues often need more resources to visit the dentist regularly.
Raising A Reader understands that general health, oral health, school readiness, literacy and healthy brain development are linked to the success of young children when they start school.
“This partnership between literacy and oral hygiene education is a win-win for the children and families we serve in our region,” said Suzanne Wheeler-Del Piccolo, executive director of Raising a Reader. “As a longtime retired teacher and school principal, I saw many children coming to school with dental pain that caused them to struggle to learn. Supporting families and children with oral health hygiene tips and tools before kindergarten will support the learning success of many children in our region.”
Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation says it is committed to improving oral health by targeting root-cause solutions to support its mission of elevating the well-being of all Coloradans by advancing oral health equity. It has committed $10 million over the next four years to help achieve this mission.
Valley View Hospital opens Basalt orthopedic center
Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs is opening a new orthopedic surgery center in Basalt.
Valley View currently provides surgical services to residents from across Colorado’s Western Slope at its hospital in Glenwood Springs. With the growth of the Roaring Fork Valley and demands from patients, Valley View expands its operating capacity with this new center.
Valley View Surgery Center at Basalt is located at 1450 East Valley Road, Suite 202. Part of the Midvalley Medical Center, the Valley View Surgery Center occupies the second floor of the building, encompassing over 6,700 square feet. Valley View purchased the space in 2020 and completely remodeled and upgraded the space into a modern surgical room facility.
The center will launch with orthopedic care as its focus including simple fractures, sports medicine, hand surgery, foot and ankle surgery, and outpatient knee and hip joint replacements.
The community is invited to a grand-opening celebration on Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Behind-the-scenes tours and refreshments will be provided.
Valley View Surgery Center at Basalt is open Monday through Friday and is now accepting patients. For more information about surgical services at Valley View, visit VVH.org.