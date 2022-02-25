PitCo emergency manager receives CEMA recognition
Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald has received the Emergency Manager of the Year award for 2021 for the state’s northwest region.
The award, from the Colorado Emergency Management Association, was presented to MacDonald on Wednesday at the CEMA’s annual conference in Loveland. The distinction recognizes “exceptional service and achievement in emergency management” across the state’s nine regions, according to a county news release.
“The award acknowledges the work MacDonald has done over the past 10 years enhancing region-wide emergency preparedness,” the release states.
The key to success, MacDonald said, is the effective working relationships and support she has with the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners and the various highly trained and professional public safety agencies in the valley.
“In disaster preparation, perhaps, more than any other undertaking, it’s truly a team effort,” she said in a prepared statement. “We have worked hard for many years to develop our multi-jurisdictional Pitkin County Incident Management Team and our 15 emergency support function teams that staff the county Emergency Operations Center during a disaster emergency.”
She added, “While we can’t always stop the disaster from coming our way, we work hard to mitigate our risk and the potential consequences.”
MacDonald is a member of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office command staff and regularly advises Sheriff Joe DiSalvo on matters of public safety and preparedness in Pitkin County.
“Valerie has been an outstanding, dedicated, and collaborative emergency manager for Pitkin County. … I’m extremely proud to have Valerie on my team and look forward to many more years of working together,” DiSalvo said.
City of Aspen seeks input on Armory Hall
The city of Aspen is seeking community input on the development of a long-term strategy regarding the remodel and future programming of Armory Hall, the former City Hall building at 130 South Galena St.
Built in 1891, the building has a long, rich history, a city news release says. “The building has served as a place to store military equipment and practice drills, a home to numerous Aspen lodges and clubs, a roller rink and Aspen’s City Hall. With most city departments recently moving to the new City Hall location on Rio Grande Place, Aspen now has an opportunity to explore what future programming options at the Armory may be,” the release states.
Previous conversations regarding the Armory, including ballot questions in 2015 and 2018, have indicated a preference to maintain some level of community access and use at the facility. “The city understands that community use is a priority for the building, but we need to hear more about what that really means,” said Jennifer Phelan, a city project manager. “For example, how should the property be used and what type of access is needed? Should the Armory be used for public activities, or should it house local services that support the community? These are areas we will be seeking clarity on as we move forward in the planning process.”
Anticipating robust public participation with myriad potential programming ideas, the city developed several guiding principles to assist in considering and evaluating any proposed remodel and programming options, the release says.
These factors, presented to Aspen City Council at a recent work session, include:
• The Armory remodel will incorporate sustainable systems showing a commitment to the environment.
• The Armory should be able to be used by a diverse range of people.
• The uses within the Armory should provide meaningful and affordable participation in programs and offerings.
• The operational structure of the Armory should limit the public financial burden of operating and maintaining the building.
The community is encouraged to submit ideas, share stories, ask questions, and participate in an online questionnaire. The questionnaire is open for submissions and will close at 5 p.m. March 18. For more information, visit aspencommunityvoice.com.