Aspen Film partners to present panel discussion on documentary
Aspen Film has partnered with local Roaring Fork Valley organization Voces Unidas de las Montañas to present a live panel discussion Wednesday on the documentary “Truly Texas Mexican,” which is inspired by the award-winning history and cookbook of the same name.
The live-streamed panel discussion, “A Truly Texas Mexican Conversation: Native American Roots of Texas Mexican Cuisine, Feminism and Cultural Resistance,” will take place on March 3 at 6 p.m. The price is $10 and can be purchased at aspenfilm.org, according to a news release.
The event will feature clips from the documentary. This will be a guided panel discussion examining the themes highlighted in the film. The evening will begin with a salsa-making demo led by Chef Adán Medrano and progress into an in-depth conversation about the role women and food play in the history, memory and culture of South Texas. A text chat will be available for viewers to ask questions of the panelists during the stream. There also will be a live Spanish language interpreter during the event, the release says.
Panel guests include: Chef, author and filmmaker, Adán Medrano; retired Associate Professor of Anthropology Dr. Mario Montaño; Voces Unidas Co-Founder and Executive Director Alex Sánchez; and Voces Unidas Board Chair Blanca Uzeta O’Leary. The event will be moderated by Voces Unidas Program Coordinator Jasmin Ramirez.
“Truly Texas Mexican” will be available to stream beginning on Monday on Amazon, Apple TV and Google TV. The Wednesday panel live-stream will not include a full viewing of the film. Aspen Film suggests viewing the film prior to the event.
Solarize Garfield County launches, to offers webinar on Thursday
Garfield Clean Energy has launched Solarize, a three-month campaign designed to boost solar energy in Garfield County, and will host an introductory webinar about the program on Thursday.
Solarize Garfield County brings homeowners and businesses together to maximize their group-buying power, a news release says. The program contracts with a single solar company and gathers a pool of as many potential customers as possible during a limited period. “This makes it easier and less expensive for residents to go solar, while allowing the installer to achieve greater economies of scale,” the release states.
Participants get access to below-market pricing and special local rebates on solar systems, along with a no-commitment property assessment and unbiased advice on going solar.
The program’s kickoff event will be “Why Solarize?” on March 4 at 5:30 p.m. The Zoom webinar will cover the basics of how the program works as well as costs, rebates, tax credits, financing options and other aspects of solar systems.
Clean Energy Economy for the Region, or CLEER, the nonprofit that runs Garfield Clean Energy’s programs, has selected Active Energies Solar as the exclusive solar installer for Solarize Garfield County.
For more information about Solarize and to register for the webinar, see the Solarize section of Garfield Clean Energy’s website (garfieldcleanenergy.org/solarize) or call CLEER at 970-704-9200, ext. 1101.