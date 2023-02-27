Aspen council approves sustainability action plan
City elected officials last week approved a plan that’s designed to serve as a “roadmap” to reductions of greenhouse gas emissions in Aspen.
Aspen council members unanimously supported the updated Aspen Sustainability Action Plan. A news release calls it “a new roadmap to reach the community’s carbon goals.”
The ASAP is the city’s guiding document for reducing Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions 63.4% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. “Those goals were formed around science-based targets when the council signed on to the Race to Zero initiative in 2022,” the release says.
The plan recommends 58 actions across five sectors of the community’s greenhouse gas emissions inventory: energy, buildings, transportation, waste and airport-aviation. The action items are prioritized based on level of impact and what can be implemented in the next five to seven years, the release states.
The recommendations presented in the ASAP are the result of a year of work by the city’s climate action team and dozens of key stakeholders and community leaders with expertise in sectors including energy, water, building science, transportation, waste, public administration and community development. “This feedback represents the input of 17 organizations and five city of Aspen departments,” the release says.
The ASAP replaces Aspen’s previous Climate Action Plan, approved by the city council in 2017, and incorporates updates such as the community’s new greenhouse gas emissions goals and newest emissions inventory (2020). It also includes stakeholder input on priorities and plan implementation, the city said.
“The plan is built on five guiding principles that are central to its implementation, including that it is equitable, adaptable, collaborative, within the city’s control of where it can make meaningful progress, and its objectives have co-benefits such as fostering economic sustainability and improving environmental quality,” the release states.
The ASAP will be a living document that adapts to and incorporates changing priorities, community feedback and new opportunities. The plan will be updated annually. For more information, email climate@aspen.gov.
Banff Centre film fest hits Aspen on Thursday
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Aspen on Thursday.
With stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates “amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide,” a news release says. From the over 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.
The event is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wheeler Opera House. For tickets and information, visit aspenshowtix.com.