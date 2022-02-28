Body of missing snowshoer found in Marble
What is presumed to be the body of a 27-year-old Denver resident was recovered in the Marble area Saturday, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The man — who on Saturday was not yet identified — was caught in an avalanche while snowshoeing with three friends near Yule Creek.
The man’s body was discovered at about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, nearly 5 feet deep in the avalanche path, according to the release.
Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers went into the field at approximately 8:30 a.m., at the request of the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, with an unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, to fly over the two different avalanche areas, the release continues.
“This morning’s mission was to assess the avalanche danger in and around the area to send ground teams to search,” the Saturday release reads. “The area being assessed was the last known location of the missing subject. After reviewing the UAV video footage, and the information from Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), MRA determined the area was safe to search.”
Additionally, CAIC had a four-member team assessing the slide area, factoring elements such as snow stability. The team noticed “several personal belongings in a concentrated area” and ultimately located the body, the release continues.
“This recovery was a multi-organizational effort. During both operational periods, Mountain Rescue Aspen fielded 29 volunteers, West Elk Mountain Rescue (WEMR) fielded 8 volunteers, Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District provided 5 members, and CAIC fielded 4 members,” it explains.
By roughly 3:54 p.m., responders successfully pulled the subject to a safe location, 200 or so feet above where the body was initially discovered, in a combined efforts “by all organizations involved.” MRA members were safely out of the field by 7:39 p.m.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff, Joe DiSalvo, would like to extend his gratitude to all organizations involved and those in the community who have assisted in locating the missing subject,” the release notes. “MRA would like to remind backcountry travelers to be aware that smaller slopes have the potential to be hazardous. MRA would like to remind travelers to carry avalanche rescue gear in unmanaged areas.”