Early childhood educators in PitCo receive stipends
This month, 89 early childhood educators received Staff Support Stipend checks as part of a joint program between Pitkin County and the Aspen Community Foundation, according to a county news release.
The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners joined staff from the county and Aspen Community Foundation in delivering the checks to teachers at licensed child care centers across the county — in Basalt, Snowmass Village, Woody Creek, the Aspen Airport Business Center and Aspen. The checks are the first in a set of stipends that will be distributed to teachers over three years.
The Early Childhood Staff Support Stipend program provides immediate, short-term support to child care teachers and staff working in a challenging local landscape. Child care centers struggle to remain competitive with other professions as the rising costs of housing in the area create challenges in attracting and retaining teachers.
“Care for our youngest children — birth to 5 years of age — is a critical component of our community’s social infrastructure. The attraction and retention of staff in our county child care facilities is currently the most threatened piece of the system. This stipend is intended to stabilize the system and support critical child care providers in our community,” said BOCC chair Francie Jacober in the release.
Commissioners agreed to spend $1.57 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to find solutions to the area’s child care crisis, starting with the stipend program and possibly expanding to fund other support measures. The stipend program provides $6,000 total to each full time staff member of a licensed child care center located within the county in the years 2023 and 2024, paid out quarterly. The Aspen Community Foundation is administering the program. Additional dollars may be available in 2025, depending on funding availability.
The funding is temporary. Realizing the stipend program will not alleviate all of the hurdles child care providers are experiencing, county staff continues to analyze and research the possibility of using county funding to help with additional challenges that have been identified — such as families struggling to pay the cost of care.
The county has received $3.45 million in ARPA funding. Besides child care, the dollars will go toward community housing initiatives. The two priorities — child care and housing — were pinpointed by commissioners last fall as urgent needs in the community that also align with ARPA’s usage guidelines.
Aspen-Snowmass celebrates Women’s History Month
In celebration of Women’s History Month, Aspen-Snowmass is proud to bring together and honor women for their contributions, not only in the local community but across the globe, with events centering around International Women’s Day on March 8.
To honor International Women’s Day, a community Uphill Champagne Lunch will be hosted at the Cliffhouse Restaurant atop Buttermilk Mountain from noon to 2 p.m. A glass of Champagne will be offered to all attendees over the age of 21, with live music from DJ Alex Golden. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase at the Cliffhouse before, during and after the event, until 3:15 p.m.
Ute Mountaineer in Aspen will offer free uphill gear demos on March 8 to anyone participating in the Uphill Champagne Lunch. Contact Ute Mountaineer for more details on gear pickup. Dogs are not permitted during mountain operational hours or at any formal uphill events. All participants must have a valid Uphill Pass and display their uphill strap.
Following the Uphill Champagne Lunch, the Limelight Aspen will host an après Fireside Chat women’s panel in partnership with Halfdays, the women-owned ski and outdoor apparel brand, in the hotel lobby from 4 to 6 p.m. Open to the public, this event will feature a panel discussion with impactful women from the outdoor industry, including: Aspen-Snowmass COO and Chief Legal Officer Rana Dershowitz; Ariana Ferwerda, co-founder and CEO of Halfdays; SKI Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sierra Shafer; and New York Times contributor Marisa Meltzer.
The après event also will include a raffle, with all proceeds going to SheJumps, a nonprofit committed to bringing access to the outdoors to girls and women across the nation.
Aspen-Snowmass also will be hosting SheJumps on March 25 with a SheJumps Junior Ski Patrol Clinic. The “Wild Skills” training event is for junior high and high school girls. The event gives girls an opportunity to learn from professional female ski patrollers about a range of outdoor skills and the many facets of mountain safety, with numerous activities including the basics of first aid and visits with avalanche dogs on Snowmass.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the eventbrite.com page for “SheJumps: Wild Skills, Junior Ski Patrol, Snowmass.”