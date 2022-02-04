Deer Creek management plan to open to input
A draft management plan for Pitkin County’s Deer Creek Open Space will open for a month of public comment starting Monday.
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails acquired the 38-acre parcel, located at 2553 Lower River Road, in 2015. An interim plan for the open space, adopted in 2016, allowed noncommercial public access to the Roaring Fork River on the property from the Rio Grande Trail, but the remainder of the property has remained closed to public use since its purchase. A lease agreement with Colorado Parks and Wildlife allows a CPW wildlife officer to reside in a house on the open space, a Pitkin County press release explains.
The draft management plan keeps the river access open to noncommercial use and provides for continued use and maintenance of the property by CPW, but maintains the public closure on the bulk of the parcel in order to help protect wildlife habitat on a broader level.
Discussions with resource managers, including the Forest Service and CPW, and data provided by an Open Space and Trails wildlife camera, have confirmed the importance of Deer Creek Open Space as a protective buffer to adjacent national forest lands, noted Carly Klein, senior planner with Open Space and Trails.
Deer Creek Open Space abuts Arbaney Gulch on the property’s northeast boundary. The quantity and diversity of wildlife species documented in the gulch through continued monitoring factored into the recommendations contained in the management plan, Klein said.
“Open Space and Trails adopted a biodiversity policy in 2016 that makes habitat health on the greater landscape a priority over human use,” Klein said in a statement. “The proposed management actions for Deer Creek Open Space put the protection of biodiversity first.”
Proposed management of Deer Creek Open Space seeks to maintain the area’s ecological integrity and wildlife connectivity, and evaluate ways that additional housing may be accommodated to support the needs of employee housing for land stewards. It also supports ecological and agricultural improvements on the parcel.
The draft management plan for Deer Creek Open Space and a link to provide public input will be available at www.pitkinOSTprojects.com starting on Monday. More information on wildlife use of Arbaney Gulch is available at www.pitkinoutside.org/ecofinder/learn/
Aspen HOF delays banquet, citing COVID concerns
For the second time in as many months, the Aspen Hall of Fame Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the 2022 recipient banquet at the Hotel Jerome. Originally scheduled for mid-February, the banquet was postponed to March because of the uptick of COVID cases in the community associated with the omicron variant, an announcement from the Aspen Hall of Fame explains.
“The banquet was postponed once again this week until April 10, 2022 and the prudence of hosting it then will once again be evaluated closer to the date,” the release continues.
Aspen Hall of Fame Board President Lorna Pedersen consulted with fellow board members and the local medical community and heard continued concern about hosting a 300-person, indoor event this winter. The consensus was to postpone it to protect attendees from the real possibility of exposure.
“The banquet is traditionally a time of reconnecting with the heart of the Aspen community. There is a lot of hugging,” Pedersen said in a statement. “When we hopefully host the event later this winter, we will require that all attendees are vaccinated — but we realize that when 300 people socialize over dinner, there is no way for us to properly manage face masks. This event attracts our community’s elders, and as much as they and all of us are looking forward to the celebration, the last thing we want to do is risk anyone falling ill,” Pedersen said.
Invitations and ticket information will be mailed mid-March. Sign up to receive an invitation and other information from the Aspen Hall of Fame at www.aspenhalloffame.org/contact. Proof of vaccination with booster will be required to attend the event and Public Health protocols will be followed.
Aspen Hall of Fame inductees for 2022 are Rita Hunter, Bruce Gordon and Andy Mill. The banquet and awards ceremony will include video profiles of each inductee. For more information go to www.aspenhalloffame.org