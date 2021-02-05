TSA enforcing mask requirements
While shoes come off when passing through an American airport, masks must be on — and that’s true of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, as well, a press release emphasized Thursday.
Beginning Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) started enforcing President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring travelers to wear masks when in airports — and in doing so, the TSA will also be recognizing the existing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) emergency order that face coverings be worn at any transportation hub, until at least May 11.
“According to the CDC Order, facemasks should cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against without gaps,” the Pitkin County press release explains. “Masks can be either manufactured or homemade and should be a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves, or punctures. While medical masks and N-95 respirators fulfill CDC and TSA’s requirements, face shields and/or goggles are not an acceptable substitute for the use of a mask; however, they may be used in addition to an acceptable mask.”
Grizzly Creek Fire relief
The state of Colorado Department of Local Affairs awarded the city of Glenwood Springs a $500,000 grant for a new Roaring Fork Pump Station Pipeline, according to a media release.
The funds, which come from the State Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance fund (EIAF), “help pay for a water pipeline that runs from the emergency pumps on the Roaring Fork River to the Red Mountain Water Treatment Plant to allow the City to use all of its current water sources at the same time,” the release says.
The city applied for $1 million in relief; during a recent council worksession, staff reviewed critical infrastructure needs and capital costs over the next 10 years totaling approximately $36 million — Grizzly Creek Fire projects account for 18% of the current funding needs.