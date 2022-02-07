Thunder River Theatre Co. opens ‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ Thursday
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker’s “Circle Mirror Transformation” is next in the the season lineup at Carbondale’s Thunder River Theatre Co., and dress rehearsals were under full swing Sunday night.
The play takes place in small-town Shirley, Vermont, where “five strangers gather in a dance studio to embark on a unique journey together in a creative drama class for adults,” according to a TRTC press release.
Taught by Marty (played by Trary LaMee), their free-spirited and supportive leader, the group — Schultz (played by Graham Northrup), a recently divorced, emotionally vulnerable carpenter, Teresa (Jen Klink), an earnest and vibrant former actress, James (Jeff Carlson), Marty’s quiet and genial husband and Lauren (Genevieve LaMee), a reserved and self-conscious high schooler — move through a series of acting exercises, ranging from the heartbreaking to the ridiculous. The entire plot plays out in one room, and it’s through seemingly trivial games that quiet wars are waged, emotional wounds are nursed and “healing is finally, slowly, able to begin,” the description continues. “In Annie Baker’s quiet masterpiece, ‘Circle Mirror Transformation,’ the audience takes a transcendent journey through the mundane into the profound.”
The play, directed by Renee Prince, opens Thursday, and performances continue through Feb. 27. The full schedule, including one Sunday matinee, as well as detailed ticket information, is available at www.thunderrivertheatre.com or by phone at 970-963-8200.
Glenwood Springs FAB grant applications open
The City of Glenwood Springs Financial Advisory Board (FAB) 2022 grant applications opened for submissions on Feb. 1, and applications for the 2022 grant cycle are available at www.cogs.us/FABgrant.
“Each year, the city of Glenwood Springs allocates a portion of sales tax revenues from its A&I and Tourism Funds through a competitive grant process,” a city press release explains. “Grant applications may be submitted by not-for-profit, government, or tax-supported entities for human services, special events, tourism promotion and other public purposes as City Council deems appropriate.”
An applicant may submit only one application each grant cycle. Receipt of funds in a prior year is not a guarantee of funding or the same amount of funds, in the current year. Applications must be submitted online, in full, on-time and in one PDF file.
Applicants are reminded to carefully review applications before submission because the city council has directed the finance staff to not present applications to the reviewing body that do not meet the 2022 requirements. For questions, please contact Steve Boyd at steve.boyd@cogs.us. All applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 13, 2022.