Candidates for mayor and council to face off Wednesday
Aspen’s two candidates for mayor and three candidates for city council will sit in the hot seats on Wednesday evening for Squirm Night.
Candidates will be asked a series of questions about city policy, key issues and their individual campaigns for city offices. Council candidates Skippy Mesirow, Bill Guth and Sam Rose will kick off the event at 5:30 p.m., and mayoral candidates Tracy Sutton and Torre will have their turn at approximately 6:30 p.m.
To watch the event, visit grassrootstv.org and click on the hyperlink at the top of the homepage labeled “Squirm Night 2023,” or use cable channels 12 or 880HD. The event can also be watched live at the Grassroots TV studios at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, but capacity is limited. Organizers do not anticipate taking questions from the audience.
The event will be hosted by the Aspen Daily News, The Aspen Times, Aspen Public Radio and Grassroots TV. Andre Salvail, editor of the Aspen Daily News, Don Rogers, editor of the Aspen Times, and Kaya Williams of APR will moderate. Squirm Night is sponsored by the Aspen Thrift Shop.
Squirm Night will lead up to Aspen’s municipal election, which will be on March 7. Ballots will be mailed to active registered Aspen voters on Feb. 14 and early voting will begin at the city clerk’s office on Feb. 21. For more information about the election, visit aspen.gov/1431/2023-Municipal-Election.
PitCo Library Director to retire after 44 years of service
After nearly 44 years with the Pitkin County Library, Library Director Kathleen “Kathy” Chandler announced she will retire in early March of this year, according to a press release from Pitkin County.
Chandler has worked at the library since 1979, when she arrived in Pitkin County after a five-year stint as a professional librarian in Illinois.
Among her many accomplishments, Chandler recalled the computerization of the library’s check-out system and materials catalog with pride.
Chandler credited Assistant Library Director Carol McArdell, overseeing the library’s Technical Services and Circulation Departments, with carrying out the work involved in switching the library from the old card catalog to the digital age.
In 1985, Pitkin County Library was one of nine libraries that joined together to form the Marmot Library Network. Marmot, based in Grand Junction, now provides computer services to 36 Colorado libraries.
“I think what she did was incredible. The library really is just a wonderful place, and it’s all due to Kathy. As the leader of the library, she was always calm and cool and knew what needed to be done. She was innovative ... and inclusive, adjusting the hours of the library to meet the needs of the community,” said John Keleher, who served on the Library Board during the construction of the new library and its later renovation.
Construction of the current library building on Mill Street was a significant undertaking; it took 12 years to accomplish. The building opened its doors to patrons in 1991.
In the 32 years since its opening, the building has been remodeled and refurbished. Its modern furnishings and layout have kept the building’s appearance fresh.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the library became a community asset for people isolating at home. Chandler worked to ensure the library’s resources continued to be available to everyone through curbside pickup and over-the-phone assistance with library staff for online and digital resources.
Throughout her career, Chandler has seen the public make frequent and consistent use of the library. During Chandler’s tenure, roughly 5.8 million library items have been checked out.
“I am so blessed to have worked with Kathy. She has taught me so much. She’s the best boss because she listens and she’s caring, astute and well-respected throughout the county. It’s an incredible job she has [done, ]because as library director, she oversees the staff in all aspects of the library’s doings and actively works with the Library Board on policies. And she is in charge of the physical building. She’s an incredible leader and understands what it takes to do the job well,” said Susan Keenan who worked alongside Chandler at the library for 37 years, serving as children’s librarian and assistant library director.
Reviewing the library’s wonderful collection developed over the years by librarians with support from the board and community, Chandler said, “I have been so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work in this library!”
CORE hires new energy manager to help fight climate change
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) has hired energy efficiency expert Mary Wiener to serve as the nonprofit’s new energy manager, according to a news release from CORE.
Wiener will work with individuals and organizations throughout Pitkin County and the Basalt portion of Eagle County to reduce polluting emissions from homes and commercial buildings, the release says.
“I am so passionate about the work CORE does,” Wiener said in the release. “We really make a difference for everyone. I may be helping one individual or one building owner but the actions we take to create energy savings and reduce or totally eradicate polluting emissions makes life better for everyone in the valley. We are leaving a better legacy for future generations, because it’s not just about us but also about the next several generations.”
CORE’s energy manager delivers energy assessments for community and private buildings, helps advise customers on incentive and money-saving programs, and facilitates the completion of significant energy-saving and electrification projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions to bring cleaner air and less pollution to the region and world.
Before joining CORE, Wiener worked for more than a decade on significant energy efficiency and electrification projects in the Roaring Fork Valley region, the press release says. She created a variety of rebate programs for Holy Cross energy that created significant energy savings. She also volunteered on the state’s Energy Code Board and helped create loveelectric.org, a resource to help Coloradans lower energy costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide improved health and comfort in their buildings by choosing heat pumps for space and water heating.
To learn more about Mary Wiener, CORE’s programs and its vision to lead the Roaring Fork Valley to a cleaner and healthier future, visit aspencore.org.