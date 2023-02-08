Aspen to host Winter Bike to Work Day
The statewide Winter Bike to Work Day is on Friday, and the city of Aspen’s transportation, parks and police departments are inviting the Aspen community to celebrate with them.
Participants are encouraged to leave their cars at home and instead get some exercise and ride their bikes to Paepcke Park in Aspen, 7-10 a.m. The celebration will include food, fun and prizes. The city is encouraging commuters to be safe and wear a helmet to receive a free gift. Plus, participants can register to win bike gear, bike tunes, hydro flasks, gift cards and more, according to a public service announcement.
The statewide event will lead up to International Winter Bike to Work Day on Saturday. For more information about Winter Bike to Work Day, visit winterbiketoworkday.org. For more information about year-round commuting options, visit driveless.net or call 970-920-5042.
The city of Aspen, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, Ute Mountaineer and Aspen Cross Country Center are collaborating to make the event possible.
GWS invites public to open house for Strategic Housing Plan Update
Glenwood Springs community members are invited to an open house for the update of the city of Glenwood Springs Strategic Housing Plan on Monday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news release.
Two sessions will be offered, the first of which will be from noon to 2 p.m. The second will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Strategic Housing Plan is a planning document that provides housing and demographic data along with potential strategies to increase the availability of affordable housing in Glenwood Springs. City staff would work toward implementation of the top priority strategies within a year of completion of the planning effort.
At the open house, display boards will offer details about the plan update process. The public is invited to participate in activities in which they can learn about and prioritize housing strategies and engage with city staff. Individuals unable to attend the meeting in person will be able to view the open-house boards and submit comments online at cogs.us/742 beginning Feb. 13.
In 2022, the city of Glenwood Springs received a $45,000 Innovative Housing Strategies grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs with a $15,000 local match to fund this plan update.
Hunter Creek Extension may be washed out
The Hunter Creek Extension Trail is closed due to a water-main break, according to Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
The extension is a part of the Hunter Creek Trail on the section between Red Mountain Road and the lowermost bridge over the creek, at the trailhead off Lone Pine Road.
“The trail may be damaged and require repairs before it can be opened,” the open space program said in a statement. “Please respect the closure signs.”
Little Nell Hotel honored in ‘best’ list
The Little Nell Hotel cleaned up Tuesday in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hotels rankings.
The hotel, operated by Aspen Skiing Co., was named No. 1 in both the Best Aspen Resorts and Best Aspen Hotels categories; No. 2 in Best Colorado Resorts and Best Colorado Hotels; No. 23 in Best USA Resorts; and No. 49 in Best USA Hotels.
The magazine bases its rankings on reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings. The Little Nell was specifically recognized for its ski-in/ski-out location, restaurants, high-end retail stores and service.
“This is a tribute to our entire team at The Little Nell. Each member of our staff takes great pride in caring for our guests, ensuring you feel welcome whether joining us in our dining outlets or staying overnight in a guest room or suite,” Little Nell General Manager Henning Rahm said in a statement.