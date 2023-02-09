Audi FIS Ski World Cup music lineup announced
In less than a month, Aspen Snowmass will welcome the return of international ski racing to Aspen Mountain’s famed America’s Downhill™ course.
Stifel America’s Downhill races will be held Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5, and the weekend’s events will kick off with an opening ceremony on March 2 in Snowmass Base Village.
Throughout the weekend not far from the finish line, the Wagner Park Festival will feature musical performances as part of the Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series along with a sponsor village, a big screen for viewing the races, a bar and food offerings.
Wagner Park will also play host to the Roch Cup awards ceremony on Saturday, March 4. As part of Aspen Snowmass’ Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series, DJs and musicians will perform each night at Wagner Park. Headlined by indie rock band Mt. Joy, the following artists will perform free concerts throughout the weekend (additional acts to be announced soon):
- Black Pistol Fire, Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
- The Moss, Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m.
- Mt. Joy, Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Robert Randolph Band, Sunday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m.
For a deluxe music experience, guests can purchase premium concert tickets for the Wagner Lounge. Wagner Lounge tickets grant access to a heated, elevated deck adjacent to the stage, as well as access to a dedicated bar (two complimentary drinks) and private bathrooms. Tickets are available for individual concert nights or as a three-day pass.
Aspen Laugh Festival opening acts set
The Wheeler Opera House has announced the opening acts for the lineup of comedians set to take the stage, Feb. 21-25, for Aspen Laugh Festival 2023.
Kicking off the five-day festival is Sydnee Washington, opening for Zainab Johnson on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Sydnee is the host of her own Instagram Live show “Syd Can Cook” and the host of Headgum's "Hobby Hunter." She co-hosts the popular podcast “The Unofficial Expert,” where she discusses her many fields of expertise, like flirting, porn, daddy issues, online dating, cookouts, stalking, sex toys and runaway brides.
On Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The Second City will perform “Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night.” This year’s Second City cast includes Bree Bartman, John Love, Rich Alfonso, Jillian Ebanks, Leila Gorstein, Dylan Hackworth, Hannah Ingle and Jordan Stafford.
Becky Robinson will open for Pete Lee on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Ivan Decker and Ryan Hamilton will perform on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Decker is a writer, stand-up comic and actor, known for his sharp, polished and multilayered observational comedy. Hamilton’s one-hour Netflix stand-up special, “Happy Face,” has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.”
Closing out the festival on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. is triple-threat actor, writer and stand-up comic Ron Funches. Opening for Funches will be a young, Los Angeles-based stand-up comic via Nashville’s comedy scene, Laura Peek. She was selected to be a “New Face” at the 2022 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Tickets and passes to the festival are on sale at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office at 970.920.5770 or aspenshowtix.com. The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave. in Aspen. A full festival pass is $195 (20% savings) with single tickets ranging from $38 to $65.