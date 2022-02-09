Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) represents 30 municipalities and counties across the northern–central mountain region of Colorado that includes most of the major resort communities that comprise Colorado’s ski industry. Many of NWCCOG’s member jurisdictions — which include Pitkin and Eagle counties, as well as Aspen, Snowmass Village and Basalt — have been actively involved in addressing local workforce (affordable) housing issues for decades and are among the most innovative in finding solutions to this problem.
The 2021 Mountain Migration Report, which was commissioned by NWCCOG and Colorado Association of Ski Towns (CAST) — whose membership includes Aspen, Basalt, Glenwood Springs and Snowmass Village — revealed many of the historic issues as it relates to available and attainable workforce housing. However, it also highlighted that, with a trend toward remote work, regulatory challenges at both the state and federal levels and the ever‐changing landscape due to COVID, the housing crisis has accelerated at a rapid rate requiring action above and beyond local efforts.
Thus, NWCCOG has announced that it fully supports the 2022 Legislative Position Statement on Housing issued by the CAST Housing Task Force. Many of the recommendations provided in the position statement originated from the section within the Mountain Migration Report referring to the next steps and specifically included the following:
• NWCCOG supports broadening the use of local marketing district and lodging tax revenues by statutory counties and municipalities to include expenditures for local workforce housing. Enacting such changes requires legislative action.
• NWCCOG supports legislation to specifically authorize statutory counties and municipalities to refer Short Term Rental taxes to the voters with the proceeds of such revenues to be dedicated to local workforce housing and associated public infrastructure improvements.
• NWCCOG supports legislation that would increase Area Median Income (AMI) thresholds for state and federal funding for local workforce housing purposes up to 150% for rental housing and 200% for ownership housing. Programs offered by state and federal agencies have historically had AMI limits at or around 80%, yet much of the acute need for affordable housing, both rental and ownership, exists for households earning well beyond 80% of AMI. This is especially important to ensure the continued viability of our mountain communities where free‐market housing can be unaffordable even to workforce making 150% of AMI. According to the Mountain Migration Report, most households earning up to 200% AMI also struggle to afford homes in communities we represent.
• NWCCOG supports legislation that would refer a state constitutional amendment to Colorado Voters to authorize Real Estate Transfer Taxes (RETT) with a limitation that the revenues from such RETT could be dedicated to local workforce housing purposes — the 1992 TABOR Amendment prohibited any new or increased RETTs. Where it is grandfathered in, RETT provides a demonstrated revenue generator, especially during times of extreme price escalation and property speculation. A constitutional amendment would only authorize local county and municipal jurisdictions to refer a RETT question to local voters, and is not intended to impact, reduce or alter existing RETTs.
For more information, contact Jon Stavney, Executive Director, NWCCOG at 970-471-9050 or jstavney@nwccog.org, or Alyssa Shenk, NWCCOG Council Chair at ashenk@tosv.com.
Deer Creek management plan open for comment
A draft management plan for Deer Creek Open Space is now open to public comment through March 7.
Adoption of the final plan by the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Board (OST) is anticipated in April.
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails acquired the 38-acre open space in Snowmass Canyon in July 2015.
The property, located at 2553 Lower River Road, was closed to public access when it was purchased.
An interim plan to guide its use was adopted a year later.
The interim plan allowed public access to the Roaring Fork River from the Rio Grande Trail as it crosses the open space and accommodated an intergovernmental agreement with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The agreement allowed a CPW wildlife officer to reside in an existing house on the parcel.
Since that time, OST has closely monitored wildlife in the lower reaches of Arbaney Gulch, located on Whit River National Forest adjacent to the open space. A motion-triggered camera placed in the gulch confirmed the property’s importance as a protective buffer to an area abounding in wildlife. The quantity and diversity of species documented over time verifies Deer Creek Open Space as a key contributor to wildlife protection and habitat conservation.
The draft management plan sets forth a vision for Deer Creek Open Space that embraces the property’s potential for agricultural use as well as habitat enhancement, acknowledges its role in the provision of housing, and recognizes its importance in the greater context of wildlife conservation.
To learn more, visit the OST website at pitkincounty.com/443/Open-Space-Trails.