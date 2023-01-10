Pitkin County elected officials to be sworn-in at noon today
A swearing-in ceremony will be held today at noon at the Pitkin County Courthouse steps for county officials who were victorious in the Nov. 8 election.
County commissioners Patti Clapper and Kelly McNicholas Kury, Sheriff-elect Michael Buglione, Clerk and Recorder Ingrid Grueter and Assessor Deborah Bamesberger will all be sworn in by County Court Judge Ashley Andrews. All but Buglione were either incumbents in their races or ran without opposition.
Following the ceremony, there will be a brief reception in the county’s administration building, 530 E. Main St. in Aspen. Commissioners are expected to return to their scheduled work session at 1 p.m.
Both the ceremony and the reception are open to the public.
West Springs Hospital gains full compliance from state
West Springs Hospital, the 48-bed, inpatient psychiatric hospital owned and operated by Mind Springs Health, is now in full compliance with the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration, a Mind Springs news release says.
The BHA conducted a resurvey of the hospital on Jan. 5 and announced that the mental health facility had been “restored to full compliance status under BHA inpatient regulations.” The administration’s restoration of the hospital to full compliance status comes a month after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found the facility to be 100% in compliance with safety, operational and quality measures, the release says.
In August, Mind Springs Health hired John Sheehan to fill the role of President and CEO following the resignation of former CEO Sharon Raggio and other senior staff members. Sheehan has since hired an executive team to lead the hospital’s operations: Senior Vice President and Hospital Administrator Raynard Ware, Senior Vice President of Quality and Improvement Amy Cooper and Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Conklin.
“We’ve pulled together a strong, vibrant team of leaders who are dedicated to making West Springs Hospital the best inpatient psychiatric hospital in Colorado,” Sheehan said in a prepared statement.