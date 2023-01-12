Aussies, X Games boost Aspen’s January occupancy
After a slow start to the ski season for the lodging industry at-large, occupancy will pick up starting this month, according to a report released Wednesday by the Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Snowmass Tourism.
“January is doing well, beginning the month up 8.6%,” the report notes. “January has been pacing the strongest month year over year and is holding on to its lead. The return of international business, led by Australia and Brazil; X Games Aspen opening back up to spectators; as well as a very successful Gay Ski Week are ensuring the return of strong January occupancy.”
But occupancy for the winter tourism season is a mixed bag so far. Aspen occupancy was down 2.4% in December compared with the same month last year, at 61.6% full. Snowmass Village was down 13% in December and was 48.7% full.
For the winter as a whole, occupancy is currently sitting at 47.9% compared to 48.7% last year, based on November and December's totals and advanced bookings for January through April.
“Early season, late season and peak holiday weeks are dragging us behind, while January, February and March are all pacing up,” the report continues.
While occupancy was down in December, the average daily rate for lodging soared more than 21% in Aspen. The rate reached $1,173 per day in December 2022, compared to $967 per day for the month the year before.
In Snowmass Village, the average daily rate increased 5.7% to $754 from $713 in December last season.
Aspen’s snowfall above average again in December
The Aspen Water Department recorded 30.45 inches of snow in December, well above the average of 25.48 inches.
It was the third straight month with above-average snowfall at the water plant, according to the water department. November snowfall was 30.50 inches compared to an average of 21.87 inches while October brought 14.70 inches compared to the 9.21-inch average.
For the three months at the start of ski season, cumulative snowfall was up 19 inches, or 33% above average. Aspen had a total of 75.65 inches of snow compared to the average of 56.56 inches.
Agreement reached for Emergency Winter Overnight Center
The Pitkin County commissioners on Wednesday approved an intergovernmental agreement to support operations of the Emergency Winter Overnight Shelter at the Schultz Health and Human Services Building.
Pitkin County will contribute $75,000 from its Healthy Community Fund. The other partners and their expenditures are: Aspen Valley Hospital, $35,000; city of Aspen, $25,000; and town of Snowmass Village, $20,000. The contributions are annual with the option for renewal.
“The intention of this funding is to provide services 24 hours per day, seven days per week, where there is a warm and safe place for any person experiencing homelessness to access a safe shelter, laundry, showers, food and other basic needs while being assigned to a case manager where every individual will be working towards a housing-stability plan,” said a memo to the commissioners from Lindsay Maisch, director of the county human services department.
She reported that the 12-bed shelter is running at full capacity on a regular basis.
“They pretty much have full utilization every night,” she said.
If a person is intoxicated, they are sheltered in the adjacent detoxification center.