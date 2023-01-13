Food & Wine tickets available on Jan. 18
Dotdash Meredith’s Food & Wine magazine has announced that tickets will go on sale Wednesday for the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, which is set for June 16-18.
The brand will celebrate 40 years of “the best in the culinary and hospitality industries to Aspen for an unforgettable three-day epicurean experience,” a news release from the magazine says.
The annual event includes iconic culinary leaders, innovative wine experts and game-changing beverage connoisseurs, according to the release. Bobby Flay, Marcus Samuelsson and Carla Hall are among those joining this year’s festivities.
Tickets will be available for purchase beginning at noon on Jan. 18. For more information, visit classic.foodandwine.com.
“For 40 years, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has showcased the culinary icons and world-class innovators who have shaped cuisine in America,” Hunter Lewis, the magazine’s editor in chief, said in the release. “Our team is excited to commemorate this milestone year with celebratory experiences and innovative programming hosted by an all-star roster of tastemakers. The Classic has been a must-visit experience for four decades and we look forward to building on that legacy.”
The event will feature its signature mix of cooking demonstrations, wine and spirits seminars, a Grand Tasting Pavilion filled with hundreds of winemakers, distillers and culinary offerings from around the globe, and panel discussions with experts.
Maneet Chauhan, Gregory Gourdet, Andrew Zimmern, Brooke Williamson, Tiffany Derry, Kwame Onwuachi, Kristen Kish (the winner of Bravo’s Top Chef World All-Stars) and Justin Chapple are among those in the “all-star lineup,” with more to be announced, the release states.
Wine and cocktail tastings will be led by experts such as Alba Huerta, Mark Oldman, Laura Werlin, Alpana Singh, Amanda McCrossin, Anthony Giglio, June Rodil, Nate Ganapathi, Wanda Mann, Bobby Stuckey, Sabato Sagaria and Ray Isle, among others.
The Aspen event will make a donation to Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports workers in the food-and-beverage industry in crisis, and also No Kid Hungry, described as the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the United States.
Sponsors of the 2023 event include American Express, Lexus, Foods and Wines from Spain, Le Creuset, Monogram Luxury Appliances and S. Pellegrino.
Adventure Park to host Fire and Ice Festival
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will host its inaugural Fire and Ice Festival on Jan. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Visitors will see live ice carvings from Colorado Ice Works, including an ice castle, an ice slide for sliding, a fire-ice tower and interactive sculptures. There also will be visually explosive fire dance shows from Dance of the Sacred Fire and live music from The Missing Link Band, a park news release says.
Food and drink specials will be available, including “creative additions” such as churro sundaes, apple pie fireball shots and a beer cheese pretzel burger, the release adds. A bonus, sneak-peek live ice carving will take place on Jan. 20.
For more information, visit glenwoodcaverns.com/fire-ice-festival/ or call 970-945-4228. The park’s box office and gondola base are located at 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road in Glenwood Springs.
Applications now available for Aspen food tax refund
Aspen residents who lived within the city limits for the entire year of 2022 and who have been registered to vote since at least Jan. 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for a $55 food sales tax refund.
Applicants are required to apply online to reduce paper use and expedite the administrative process, a city news release says. The deadline for applications is April 18 at 5 p.m.
To qualify for the refund, all applicants must:
• Have resided within the Aspen city limits for the full 2022 year.
• Have been registered to vote in the city of Aspen from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.
• Be able to prove residency within Aspen city limits for 2022 and if still living within the city, ensure your current address is the same as your registered voter address.
Residents 65 or older and residents that are legally blind are eligible for additional refund payments. For persons barred from registering to vote, there are some exceptions to qualify.
The city created food sales tax refunds as an incentive to encourage voters to support a sales tax referendum. “It was intended to reimburse voters for the approximate amount of sales tax that they would pay annually on grocery purchases due to the imposition of a 1% city sales tax,” the release notes.
For the application and more information, visit aspen.gov/382/Food-Sales-Tax-Refunds. Those who need assistance completing the application may visit the finance window on the second floor of Aspen City Hall, 427 Rio Grande Place.