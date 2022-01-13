Pitkin County has selected three finalists for the director of human services position and will interview them the week of Jan. 17.
Justin Garrard, Lindsay Maisch and Matthew McGaugh are the finalists for the position that will become open when Nan Sundeen retires next month, according to a county news release.
“The human services director application process began in November 2021, following the announcement that Nan Sundeen is retiring from her role after 30 years of service. Nan leaves big shoes to fill, but we are excited to be interviewing these three well-qualified candidates,” said Pitkin County Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice.
The director will be tasked with leading the effective coordination of programs, partnerships, priorities, strategies and funding to protect and improve the health, wellness and safety of department staff and residents. Responsibilities of the department include senior services, economic assistance, adult and family services, veteran’s services and the healthy community fund.
As county employees, Maisch and McGaugh are internal applicants, the release says.
Garrard resides in the Roaring Fork Valley. He is the assistant director of operations at Ascendigo Autism Services in Carbondale, holding this role since 2019. He comes from a background in university-level athletics leadership, administration and coaching. He also has held government positions. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Ottawa University.
Maisch is the county’s deputy director of human services, and has held the position since 2019. From 2017-19, Maisch was director of mental health services for Mind Springs Health in Aspen, a role that included the implementation of the Pitkin Area Co-Responder Team and the Vital Mental Health Services programs with regional partners. She has a master’s in counseling psychology from the Pacific University School of Professional Psychology and a bachelor’s in psychology and piano from Fort Lewis College.
McGaugh has been working for the county’s human services department since 2014, as adult and family services manager since 2017, and previously as the child protection services supervisor and as a caseworker. McGaugh is an adjunct professor for University of Denver’s Graduate School of Social Work extension program in Glenwood Springs. He holds a master’s in social work from the University of Denver and a bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University.
The recruitment process began in November with a field of 72 candidates. The finalists will now participate in a “robust interview process” with representatives of a variety of county departments and local nonprofits who meet as a monthly coalition, the release states.
The interview process will take place virtually due to COVID-19 precautions. Mattice will make the final hiring decision. The new director is expected to start in February.