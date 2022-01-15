November sales up 23% compared with last year
Taxable sales for the month of November were 23% higher compared with the same month last year and up 51% relative to November 2019, according to the city of Aspen’s monthly consumption report.
While collections were strong compared with November of recent years, the year-to-date pacing of local sales was not swayed. November is a light tourist period, and through 11 months of 2021, collections remained 30% above 2020’s year-to-date collections and 24% above 2019’s, the report says.
November’s collections reflect “a robust level of economic activity in aggregate, but this high-level view needs a caveat in that four sectors did see some weaker figures relative to the same period in 2020,” a memorandum to Aspen City Council says.
Those four sectors were: food and drug, automobiles, marijuana and bank-finance.
“Two of these industries, automobiles and food and drug, are likely still feeling the effects of supply chain issues with bottlenecks at various distribution points and material availability like computer chip shortages, all being exacerbated by a prolonged labor shortage,” the memo states.
Roughly 72% of November sales were generated within the city’s brick-and-mortar establishments and 28% came from online/external businesses, the memo says.
I-70 holiday traffic expected to be heavy
The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to anticipate heavier than normal traffic along Interstate 70 west of Denver and on other mountain highways for the next few days.
People tend to hit the road over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, CDOT said in a news release. Last year on the four-day MLK weekend, 169,031 eastbound and westbound vehicles were counted at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels.
Following the holiday, traffic is expected to remain high through mid-April due to increased snow amounts and additional travel opportunities over Presidents Day weekend and spring break, CDOT warned.
Road conditions can change quickly at this time of year. Drivers can receive updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by checking cotrip.org. Specific information regarding I-70 is available at GoI70.com.