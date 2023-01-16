Results: Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series kicks off 42nd season
Aspen Snowmass kicked off its 2023 Town Race Series on Ajax on Saturday with 30 registered competitors hitting the slalom on the North American trail, followed by a Giant Slalom at Snowmass on Sunday.
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club coach Austin Nevins set the handicap times and claimed platinum in the male 30-34 division. According to live-timing.com, here are the results from the inaugural day of the series’ 42nd season at Ajax:
Female age 21-29: Linzhi Douglass 25.14 (gold)
Female 40-44: Jennifer Weier 24.81 (gold), Tanya Milelli 31.47 (silver)
Female 60-64: Liz Nessen 31.94 (silver), Deborah Madsen 37.63 (no medal)
Male 8-9: Skyler Strickland 35.84 (bronze)
Male 30-34: Austin Nevins 20. 73 (platinum)
Male 50-54: Arild Otterson 23.52 (gold), Stephen Centofanti 24.86 (gold), Brad Hahn 25.15 (gold)
Male 55-59: Scott Strickland (platinum), Bill Madsen (gold)
Male 60-64: Mike Maple 23.33 (platinum), Tim Itin 24.07 (gold), Chris Wirkler 25.28 (gold), Michael Payne 25.72 (gold), Micheal Monsauret 27.57 (silver), Walter Kortschak 29.69 (silver), Victor Siegel 38.09 (no medal)
Male 65-69: Arlan Hemphill 28.80 (silver)
Male 70-74: Tom Kennedy 30.94 (silver)
Male 75-79: Charles Tower 29.10 (gold), William Rom 34.68 (bronze)
Male 80-84: Eddie Rainer 28.69 (gold)
The following are the results from the Snowmass Giant Slalom on Sunday with a pace-setting time of 32.05 by Thomas Elfving:
Female 12-13: Pearce Lembitz 42.09 (silver)
Female 16-17: Kaitlin Cobb 49.10 (no medal)
Female 21-29: Linzhi Douglass 32.17 (platinum)
Female 50-54: Shannon Durham, 47.24 (bronze)
Female 55-59: Theresa Clark 46.80 (bronze)
Female 60-64: Deborah Madsen 70.29 (bronze)
Female 75-79: Terry Durham 58.11 (no medal)
Male 21-29: Thomas Elfving 31.92 (gold)
Male 35-39: Sam Saxton, 31.16 (platinum)
Male 40-44: Patrick Hurley, Jr. 38.56 (bronze)
Male 50-53: Arild Otterson 32.20 (platinum)
Male 55-59: Bill Madsen 31.48 (platinum)
Male 60-64: Chris Wirkler 33.07 (platinum)
Male 65-69: Chris Dunlap 40.73 (silver)
Male 70-74: Tom Kennedy 38.41 (silver)
Aspen Mountain will host two more race days on Jan. 21 and 28, with three at Highlands on Feb. 4 and March 11 and 18. Snowmass will host five more: Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5, March 12 and 19. Highlands will host three Giant Slaloms on Feb. 4, March 11 and March 18.
Aspen-Snowmass says the Town Race Series is the longest running in North America. It includes recreational and advanced divisions and is scored individually and as a team.
Registration for races start at $20 per race for an adult at Snowmass and $35 at Aspen and Aspen Highlands. More information is available on AspenSnowmass.com or by calling 970-544-3029 for Ajax and Highlands and 970-923-0529 for Snowmass.
Out-of-bounds skier rescued, uninjured after fall into river
Snowmass Ski Patrol and Mountain Rescue Aspen on Saturday rescued an out-of-bounds skier who had fallen into the river outside the West Willow drainage area.
At about 3:09 p.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center became aware of the skier, who had ventured alone outside of the Snowmass Ski bounds area, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release.
“Snowmass Ski Patrol stated they were in telephone contact with a skier who had skied out of bounds in the area of the West Willow drainage and had fallen into the river,” the release explains. “Snowmass Ski Patrol contacted Dispatch and stated they found a single set of ski tracks leaving the Ski Area in the area above the popular ski run known as ‘The Wall.’ It was reported they had GPS coordinates and were willing to attempt to locate the subject.”
In addition to ski patrol, MRA deployed a team into the field. At 5:16 p.m., ski patrol made contact with the uninjured skier and met the MRA team — together, all parties made the backcountry ski down.
“Field teams were supported by their newest technology and Mountain Rescue utilized drone teams equipped with infrared cameras and night vision,” the release continues.
Everyone involved in the rescue made it safely to T-Lazy-7 Ranch by about 6:10 Saturday evening, and all teams were out of the field by 6:45.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone of the importance of being aware of the risks of backcountry skiing. Once a skier makes the decision to leave the ski area, there are no services available and it is the responsibility of the parties involved to get out of the field safely.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Mountain Rescue Aspen and Snowmass Ski Patrol for their quick response and assistance in this rescue,” the release notes.