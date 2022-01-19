Retailers and other tax-generating entities in Aspen pulled in $873.05 million in sales during the first 11 months of 2021, a 24% increase compared with revenue during the same periods in 2019.
Information from the city of Aspen’s monthly consumption report, released last week, also shows that accommodations, restaurants/bars and fashion clothing led the way in the year-to-date tally of 14 sales categories.
Accommodations accounted for $207.35 million and 23.8% of all sales from January through November. The $207.35 million figure is 3.4% higher than sales during the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.
Restaurants/bars garnered $136.19 million during the period, which represents a 10.7% increase compared with 2019. Fashion clothing generated $102.3 million, a 24.3% increase.
Aspen’s consumption report for all 12 months of 2021 will be released in February.
Foundation OKs $35K to regional nonprofits
Trustees of Colorado Springs-based El Pomar Foundation have approved $35,000 for three nonprofit organizations in the High Country region.
At a December meeting, trustees approved $5,000 in general operating support to The Buddy Program Inc. in Aspen, according to a news release. The Summit County Library Foundation in Frisco will receive $25,000 for library expansion and renovation. And Mountain Valley Horse Rescue in McCoy will get $5,000 through the foundation’s Sally Beck Fund, which supports organizations providing direct care to equines.
Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has a legacy of general purpose grant-making throughout the state of Colorado. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding, which accepts applications on a rolling basis.
For a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making vehicles, visit elpomar.org/grant-making/.
City child care aid deadline is Feb. 1
Kids First and the city of Aspen said Tuesday that the deadline for applications for child care assistance is Feb. 1, with assistance to begin March 1.
Only new applicants need to apply at this time, an announcement states. Kids First and the city provide a financial aid program to help defray the expense of child care for working families.
“Kids First understands how expensive child care is for working families, sometimes costing as much as housing, and is pleased to help young children and families in this way,” the announcement says.
Applications are available online at cityofaspen.com/316/Financial-Aid. For more information, call 970-920-5363.