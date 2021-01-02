An innocent man
On Wednesday, the Aspen Police Department released a photograph of a man investigators had — for a short time, anyway — deemed a person of interest potentially related to the Black Hills Energy natural gas outage that for days impacted 3,500 customers in the Aspen area. That man had been spotted behind a downtown business, near a gas meter, “acting suspicious.” It turned out, however, that the man was there in his capacity as a property manager.
APD and Pitkin County sent a press release Thursday with the update.
“On Dec. 30, a press release and photo were issued regarding a person of interest who had been seen in a downtown Aspen alley, and a caller to the police department felt the man in the photo was suspicious.
“In the evening of Dec. 30, that man came forward, identifying themselves as being in the photo and explaining their actions,” the release continued. “The investigations team believes now that this man was not involved in anything improper.”
The investigation into the criminal activity that resulted in thousands of people and businesses going without heat or hot water during one of the busiest weeks of the year is ongoing, and APD made clear it would rather have more information than too little.
“As this demonstrates, we do investigate all tips and leads that come to us. We would like to reassure the community that the sheriff’s office and police department continue to work on this investigation, along with federal agencies. We will continue to update you as we have new information,” it read.
On Friday evening, Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn said there were no new updates to report regarding the investigation’s progress.
Not all shots fired
Despite Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announcing that Colorado would include anyone 70 years or older in its rollout of the 1B tier of vaccine recipients, Pitkin County is not yet ready for that phase.
Largely because of limited dose availability, the county has not completely vaccinated the area’s highest-risk health care workers and first responders.
“Once health care workers and first responder vaccinations are complete, and additional doses are received, we will be able to move into the new 1B categories added [Wednesday],” a Pitkin County press release explained.
Employees of select 1A and 1B agencies and organizations are the only ones being vaccinated at this time. Community Health Services and Pitkin County Public Health are working with community partners to identify these qualifying individuals. In the meantime, the county has launched a pre-registration form on the Pitkin County website (https://covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/).