SkiCo rebrands its hospitality division
Aspen Skiing Co. on Thursday announced the rebrand of its hospitality division, from The Little Nell Hotel Group to Aspen Hospitality.
The rebrand is a reflection of “the scale and breadth of this growing division,” according to a SkiCo press release. Expanding beyond The Little Nell and Limelight Hotel brands, which are both based in mountain-resort communities, the company now has its eyes set on new communities, including other resorts as well as urban locales. Currently, a Limelight Hotel & Residences in Mammoth, Calif., is set to open in late 2024, and a Limelight Hotel in Boulder will open in early 2025.
“Aspen Hospitality is bolstered by the Aspen-Snowmass brand, which brings decades of unmatched experience operating in the ski and hospitality industries,” the SkiCo release comments.
SkiCo also announced Alinio Azevedo as CEO of Aspen Hospitality, a promotion from his most recent leadership role as managing director and Chief Operating Officer for the division. Alinio’s 25-year career in hospitality is an international one, spurring North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East and focused on hotel and resort acquisitions and development.
“I am truly honored to take on my new role of Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Hospitality as we usher in a new era,” Azevedo said in a statement. “Our focus has been on carefully growing our coveted brands into supply-constrained markets where we can make a difference with our experience in connecting our hotels and private clubs to the communities where they operate.”
In addition to growing the Limelight brand, part of Aspen Hospitality’s expansion plan includes breaking ground on other Little Nells, as well, SkiCo owner and managing partner Jim Crown said in the release.
“Over the years, our family has invested a great deal of thought and research into the expansion of the company’s hospitality division, exploring markets throughout the U.S.,” he said. “Our first property, The Little Nell, has been one of the most celebrated luxury hotels in the country since opening in 1989 and we are actively pursuing opportunities to introduce additional Little Nell properties in the near future.”
Ajax, Snowmass trails 100% open
The proof is in the powder when it comes to ski conditions and Aspen Skiing Co.’s snow report for Thursday gave the best clue of how good conditions are right now.
“Snowmass and Aspen Mountain are now 100% open and it is only mid-January,” the report said Thursday morning after Aspen Mountain received 5 inches of fresh snow, Highlands scored 7 inches, Snowmass 3 and Buttermilk 1 inch.
Aspen Mountain has all 76 named trails open while Snowmass has 98 of 98 named trails open. The other two ski areas aren’t far behind. Aspen Highlands was listing 113 of 117 trails open while Buttermilk had 43 of 44, according to the report.
One note — some of the gated terrain at the ski areas isn’t counted in the official trail count, so while all the named trails are open at Aspen Mountain, for example, a skier might still find Traynor Ridge closed at any given time.
“Gated terrain gets opened and closed all the time,” said Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
Snowmass reached 100% open when ropes were dropped at the entry to AMF. However, skiers and riders could still find gated terrain in the Cirque and Hanging Valley closed at times, Hanle said.
Prospects look good for the good times to keep rolling. Micro-forecaster Aspen Weather foresees some “minor systems through the end of the month, but overall a bit of a lull,” according to spokesman Ryan Boudreau. But that won’t last long.
“February is showing signs of a very good, stormy track coming back to the West with bigger snow storms,” Boudreau said.