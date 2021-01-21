Apply now for your food tax refund
Online applications are now being accepted from Aspen residents who wish to apply for the city’s annual food tax refund.
The $55 refund is available to those who have lived within the city limits for the entire 2020 year and have been registered to vote since at least Jan. 1, 2020. According to a Wednesday press release from the city of Aspen, “Applicants are required to apply online to reduce paper use and expedite the administrative process.”
The application deadline is April 15 at 5 p.m., and late applications will not be accepted.
To qualify, applicants must be able to prove they lived within the city limits for all of 2020 and that their current address matches their registered voter address.
There may be some exceptions for those persons who are barred from registering to vote, according to the city. In addition, residents age 65 and older and those who are legally blind may qualify for additional refund payments.
“The city created Food Sales Tax Refunds as an incentive to encourage voters to support a sales tax referendum,” according to the press release. “It was intended to reimburse voters for the approximate amount of sales tax that they would pay annually on grocery purchases due to the imposition of a 1% city sales tax.
Go here for the online application: https://www.cityofaspen.com/382/Food-Sales-Tax-Refunds.
Those who may need assistance completing the application should visit the finance department window on the main flow of Aspen City Hall, 130 South Galena St.
Pathfinders receives El Pomar grant
The El Pomar Foundation, which is headquartered in Colorado Springs, on Tuesday announced grant funding of $15,000 to support the work of nonprofits in the high-country region. The allocations were approved during the organization’s December trustees meeting.
Pathfinders of Aspen was awarded $5,000 for counseling programs. It joins fellow mountain-area recipients, the League for Animals and People of the Summit of Frisco, which received $5,000 for a spay and neuter program. Also receiving $5,000 was Summit County, whose funds will be applied to youth mentoring programs.
El Pomar Foundation was founded in 1937 by Spencer and Julie Penrose as a program of general purpose grant making throughout Colorado. Since 2003, El Pomar’s Regional Partnerships program has offered support to 11 regions in the state, representing all 64 counties, according to a press release.
For more information, go to: https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/