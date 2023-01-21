GWS council appoints Marshall as city manager
The Glenwood Springs City Council has selected Dr. Beverli Marshall as the new city manager.
The city council voted on the appointment during their regular meeting on Thursday. Marshall will officially begin her role as city manager on March 20 and has signed a two-year contract, a city news release says.
“Drawing from my introductory conversations with community members, it is clear to me that there is a lot of passion and opportunity to work collaboratively for the present and future of Glenwood,” Marshall said in a prepared statement.
Marshall has a strong background in government services, management, budgeting and finance, strategic planning, and organizational development, according to the release.
She currently serves as general manager for the Valley Sanitary District in Indio, California. She has 25 years of experience working for government agencies, having served with wastewater organizations; the cities of Orinda and Berkeley in California; and the San Francisco Housing Authority.
Marshall holds a Doctor of Business Administration degree from Alliant International University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Alaska and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from California State University. She is recognized as a credentialed manager by the International City-County Manager Association.
Valley View University to present ‘Ski Injuries’
Tomas Pevny, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at ValleyOrtho, will present “Alpine Ski Injuries,” a virtual discussion via Zoom.
The Feb. 1 presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View Hospital.
In the 30-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Pevny will review common ski injuries, how to avoid injury and how to treat injuries when they do occur, a news release says.
Pevny is a board-certified, fellowship-trained surgeon who specializes in knee and shoulder injuries, sports medicine, trauma, total joint replacement and joint preservation.
To register, visit vvh.zoom.us/webinar/register/8016704312572/WN_M-c3xALkRe-Z34Y0d8xITw.