Rev Tour at Aspen Snowmass Open dates announced
U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Thursday announced that the 17th edition of the U.S. Revolution Tour will be hosted at Buttermilk from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26. The announcement “marks a new collaboration with the esteemed Aspen Snowmass Open,” according to a press release.
Halfpipe, big-air and slopestyle competitions for skiers and snowboarders will be run on the X Games courses, “providing a taste of what it takes to compete at the pinnacle of freeski and snowboard competition,” according to the release.
The Rev Tour is “focused on athletes 13 to 19 years of age and awards top athletes an invite to compete in the U.S. Grand Prix, Junior Worlds and participate in Project Gold camps,” it went on to note.
While the Rev Tour is open to prequalified athletes, “additional opportunities also are available to earn a change to compete.”
“Athletes can also register as an alternate, in which case FIS and
World Snowboard Points List rankings will determine the athletes selected to complete the field.”
The events are contingent on state and local health department approvals.
“FIS, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, local organizing committees and host venues are taking a unified approach consistent with guidance from federal, state and local health authorities,” the release emphasizes.
X Games debuts virtual X Fest
When X Games Aspen 2021 returns to Buttermilk Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, on-site spectators can’t be accommodated. But ESPN announced Thursday that it would offer a virtual fan experience that is both immersive and interactive.
“Upon entering the virtual X Fest, fans can customize their own avatar and explore the base of the mountain filled with experiences and a music stage,” a press release explains. “Experiences will include a Wendy’s Knuckle Huck arcade game, an [augmented reality] model of the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe … an igloo filled with exclusive Monster Energy curated video content and the GEICO music stage with performances from electronic artists. The virtual X Fest opens on Jan. 27 at games.com/xfest.”
Sponsors for X Games Aspen 2021 were unveiled also Thursday and include Jeep — for its 18th year — Wendy’s, Monster Energy, Pacifico Beer and The Real Cost. St. Huberts The Stag is this year’s X Games wine sponsor.
Between ESPN, ABC and ESPN2, the 2021 X Games will see a combined 13.5 hours of live competitions. Also presented will be four hours of what is being touted as “exclusive coverage” of X Games Aspen 2021, streamed on @XGames YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. An X Games Aspen app will serve as another option to follow the fest.