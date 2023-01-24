The city of Aspen announced Monday that Field Operations Manager for the Utilities Department Justin Forman will become the new utilities director.
The announcement came after the city named Tyler Christoff, former utilities director, the new deputy director of the public works department on Dec. 16. Christoff began his new position at the beginning of this month, but he said in a press release that he will help Forman and the department through the transition.
“Justin’s skillset will provide us vision and momentum as we continue to deliver our essential services to the community,” Christoff said. “My intention is to stay involved to support Justin in this transition but allow him space and time to put his own touches on leadership of this department.”
Forman holds a bachelor’s of science degree in civil engineering from the West Virginia Institute of Technology, the release notes. He began his career with the city of Aspen eight years ago as a civil engineer. In his current role as field operations manager for the department, he oversees the electric department, water distribution and instrument control technicians. He is also a part of the Pitkin County emergency support function team.
“I am lucky and excited to be a part of such a great operational group and the Aspen community that takes such pride in conservation and sustainability,” Forman said in a statement. “The utilities department does an incredible job of ensuring safe and reliable delivery of water and electricity to our community, and I look forward to building off my passion to oversee these precious resources.”
Forman will begin his new role on Jan. 30.