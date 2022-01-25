Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Andrew Ernemann is its new president.
“As co-owner and one of the most innovative, top producing brokers in the industry, Andrew has been instrumental in the success of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty,” a news release says. “As president, Andrew will be able to utilize his business, real estate and educational experience to propel our company and brand forward, and ensure we continue to lead with strategic innovation and deliver unparalleled client service and irreplaceable value to our clients around the world.”
Ernemann said he’s excited for the opportunity. “I will continue to strive to make Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty the best workplace for our brokers and staff by providing premium resources and unrivaled education,” he said in the release.
Ernemann is a past president of the Aspen Board of Realtors and has been a recipient of the Realtor of the Year award. He personally has been involved in over $2 billion of real estate transactions in Aspen since 2005, the release states.
He also regularly publishes real estate reports, and often is quoted in local media outlets as well as national and international publications including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, The Financial Times, thestreet.com and the Denver Post.
Previous work endeavors include various real estate development and consulting engagements in Aspen and San Francisco, business strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company in Los Angeles, and marketing at Janus Capital in Denver, the release says.
Ernemann is a former member of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, and has competed around the world. He has served on the board of directors for the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, Aspen Country Day School, the Aspen Board of Realtors and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, the release adds.
Glenwood Springs plan update kicks off Feb. 9
The city of Glenwood Springs will kick off its Vision Glenwood Comprehensive Plan Update with two open-house sessions in early February.
All Glenwood Springs residents are invited to participate in one of two virtual open-house sessions on Feb. 9. The sessions will be held live, with Spanish interpretation, on Zoom from noon-1:30 p.m. and then later from 6-7:30 p.m. Individuals may also participate anytime on the project website VisionGlenwood.com, according to a news release.
“We want to urge every Glenwood Springs community member to get involved in this process and share your insights, ideas, and concerns. This plan will rely heavily on your input and will guide the direction of our city for the next 10 to 20 years,” said city long-term senior planner Trent Hyatt.
Each virtual session will begin with a brief presentation before attendees break off into small groups to discuss each of the planning areas and any other top-of-mind issues for participants, the release says. The planning areas include housing, growth management, mobility and transportation, climate and resiliency, economic development and historic preservation. Spanish-language rooms will be included for both sessions.
“The process will reestablish the community’s goals for the future and provide direction for decisions affecting the way we grow, live, play and work,” the release states. “Beginning with the kickoff meeting in February will be a year-long process where Glenwood Springs will discuss the various planning areas, what our community thinks is working and what we need to rethink.”
This update will analyze and build upon the 2011 Comprehensive Plan.
Register for information and learn more at VisionGlenwood.com.