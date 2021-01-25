Don’t go hungry in Aspen
A reminder that there are no-cost opportunities for food during the pandemic. In a Sunday newsletter by Aspen City Council member Ann Mullins, she pointed out one existing edible option as well as a new program that kicked off Jan.21.
The Aspen Mobile Pantry, which is “open to anyone that is feeling the financial strain of the pandemic,” operates every Wednesday for a drive-through distribution of food that includes fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, bread, eggs, dairy products and canned goods. The pantry, open Wednesdays from noon until 2 p.m., is located at the Aspen Golf Course, 39551 Highway 82. On an average week, between 150 and 350 families are served.
More food assistance is available through a new program at the Aspen Art Museum whose SO Cafe culinary partners, Allen and Julia Domingos of Epicure Catering, are working together with AAM to offer a limited number of free-to-go meals for local residents on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon until 1:30 p.m. with prior online registration.
“AAM staff will help safely distribute the meals at the museum’s Spring Street entrance at the bottom of the AAM Grand Staircase at the confirmed pick-up time,” according to the museum’s website. To prebook click here and follow the prompts.
“The museum’s commitment to community-based programs is an important aspect of our ongoing mission to foster lifelong appreciation and understanding of the visual arts and their role in wider understanding and community building,” according to AAM.
“Working together to assist service workers and fellow community members, Epicure and the AAM hope to provide a neighborly and nourishing lift for those adversely affected during these difficult times. Lunches for Locals will be ongoing for an indeterminate time in the foreseeable future,” it was noted.
The Andrea and James Gordon SO Café, which overlooks the museum’s sculpture garden, is located on AAM’s rooftop.
Glenwood Springs receives relief program funds
The city of Glenwood Springs announced Friday it has received Small Business Relief Program funds, in the amount of $61,488, as part of Senate Bill 20B-001
Applications are open now on the city’s website for eligible small businesses to gain relief based upon their need and loss of revenue.
The legislation that created the program establishes tiered relief payment caps that are based on the business’ receipts from 2019.
“With limited funds received, the city will administer relief payments based on need and financial losses, as determined by state requirements,” according to the release. Relief funding thresholds range from about $3,500 to $7,000.
According to the city, “The exact amount of funding for each business will be determined by the number of applications submitted and calculated after all applications have been received.”
The following types of businesses are eligible: Restaurants, bars, caterers, movie theaters and gym and recreation centers. The businesses need to have been founded before March 26, 2020, have revenues under $2.5 million, be a corporation, LLC, partnership or sole proprietorship in good standing and with all licenses and have at least one employee unless they are a sole proprietorship.
Other eligibility mileposts include having a reduced revenue of at least 20% because of capacity restrictions from public health orders and must be in compliance with all state public health orders.
For the application and eligibility criteria go to this link on the city’s website: https://cogs.us/597/Small-Business-Relief-Program. The deadline for submission is Feb. 5. Questions may be directed to Jenn Ooton at 970-384-6404, or Matt Nunez at 970-384-6424.