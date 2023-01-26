PitCo contributes $40K to wildfire detection system
The Pitkin County commissioners contributed $40,000 to a wildfire detection system Tuesday but said they want to see more funding partners and a permanent funding system in place next year.
A company called Pano AI installed two cameras each at four high-altitude sites in 2020 in a demonstration project in conjunction with the Aspen Fire Protection District. The cameras provide views from Aspen Mountain, Red Mountain, a ridge near Snowmass Village and Williams Hill in the midvalley. The cameras provide ultra-high-definition, 360-degree views of public and private lands. They can provide early detection of wildfires.
Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine previously likened the system to a big smoke detector in the sky. He reiterated to the county commissioners Tuesday that the fire district sees the system as an important tool in detecting wildfires and responding quickly.
The fire district contributed $40,000 for the coverage this year as did the city of Aspen. Pitkin County was the final funding partner, also at $40,000.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said she supports use of the system and funding for 2023 but she wants more funding partners in the Roaring Fork Valley, potentially including Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and the fire districts of Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. Balentine said he is also seeking private donations from the private sector, including Aspen Skiing Co. and homeowners.
Representatives of Pano said the cost of hardware, software, a fully staffed intelligence center, support and maintenance for the upper valley system was discounted by $30,000 per station for 2023. The full cost would have been $180,000.
County seeks comments on construction recycling
Pitkin County is seeking public comment on a proposed update to construction and demolition debris diversion rules.
An ordinance has been in place for two years that requires entities with building and demolition permits to submit a deposit of $1,000 per ton of estimated trash. The deposit is refundable if the project attains a recycling rate at or above 25% and separates all recoverable materials for recycling.
“The rules have been in effect for two years and most completed projects have achieved well above the minimum 25% recycling rate,” said a statement from Pitkin County.
The proposed update would boost the recycling rate to earn a full refund from 25% to 35%.
Public comment can be completed through a survey accessed from the Pitkin County Solid Waste Center website at www.landfillrules.com/. Comments will be taken until Feb. 22.