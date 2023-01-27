27-year-old man dies in skiing accident at Snowmass
A 27-year-old man died at Snowmass Ski Area Thursday in a skiing accident at the Makaha Terrain Park, according to Aspen Skiing Co.
“Snowmass ski patrol received a call at 2:24 p.m. reporting a crash in the landing zone of the first jump in the park,” said a statement from SkiCo. “Patrol responded immediately and found the individual unresponsive. They initiated advance life-saving measures and continued these actions as they transported the man to the base of the ski area.”
The man was pronounced dead at the Snowmass Clinic. The man was skiing with others at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet, SkiCo’s statement noted.
“This is a tragic accident and our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the company said via statement.
The victim’s identity was released Thursday evening by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office after the family had been notified. The cause of death of Tyler Updegraff, of Silverthorne, is pending medical review, though the manner of death has been determined as accidental.
The Makaha Park is located on Lower Blue Grouse trail along the Village Express chairlift and has about 25 features. The park “offers a logical next step up the progression ladder with its mix of intermediate and advanced features, ranging in size from medium to large,” according to SkiCo’s website.
PitCo Alerts now available in more than 100 languages
Citizens and visitors can now receive PitkinAlerts in over 100 different languages with a new Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office translation app, operated by ReachWell, according to a PCSO press release.
“While we strive to serve all community members equitably, we have struggled to reach our non-English speaking community and people who are hesitant to sign up on a government website to receive emergency alerts,” Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta said in a statement.
Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald acknowledged the importance of people being able to receive urgent safety information in their native languages.
“It’s imperative that emergency alerts are received by everyone without language barriers, whether it’s Spanish, Portuguese, German, or any of the 97 other languages. We know if we can alert people of emergency situations, the outcome will be better,” she said in a statement. “Forewarned people have a better chance to prepare and respond when possible, whether it’s a wildfire, flood, or any other disaster that could come our way.
“Partnering with ReachWell, the translation app works to remove barriers of communication for so many residents and visitors in our community,” she continued.
There are three simple steps to utilize the translation services: Download the free ReachWell app and accept push notifications; select a preferred language; add Pitkin County Alerts.
“The app is not replacing our current PitkinAlert System,” said Brett Loeb, Pitkin County 9-1-1 Dispatch Commander. “It will be used primarily to help make emergency, traffic and community alerts accessible for non-English speakers living in or visiting our valley.”
ReachWell is a Denver-based company that partners with hundreds of schools, agencies, and nonprofits nationally, the press release noted.
Pitkin County has undergone extensive testing of the ReachWell app, involving many people from different organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley who speak English as a second language.