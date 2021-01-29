Local grant application opens Friday
Applications for the Pitkin County Business Grant open today, according to the Aspen Community Foundation, which is partnering with the county to administer the $1.28 million in funds.
Businesses wholly or partially owned by a Roaring Fork Valley resident will be prioritized, and the grants will go toward “legitimate business operating costs,” including payroll, rent or mortgage payments or insurance costs — though the monies should not fund expenses already paid for by any other local, state or federal grant program.
“It is important to note that requests for assistance may well exceed the amount of funding available, so not all eligible businesses will receive funding,” the ACF website explains. “Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until all funds have been distributed, and selected grantees will be notified upon award determination.”
A scoring matrix will facilitate final selections, with priority going to businesses whose capacity limits were directly impacted by public health orders, such as restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, theaters, personal services and event-related businesses.
More information, as well as the grant application itself, can be found at aspencommunityfoundation.org.
Aspen architecture firm earns international recognition
Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design, a local design firm based in Aspen with a second office in Carbondale, has been recognized in an international competition. Poss has been selected as a 2021 A+Firm Awards Special Mention recipient in the Best Medium Firm category in the first, annual A+Firm Awards by Architizer.
“A+Firm Awards is the world’s largest architectural awards program that spotlights the best studios of all sizes, geographies, and specializations in the architecture, engineering and construction industries by giving them global recognition for their innovative approach to the architecture and construction industry,” a Poss press release states. “The A+Firm Awards were also designed to celebrate remarkable architects, designers and consultants, who demonstrate innovative and creative thinking.”
More than 400 firms from 50 countries were judged based on a work portfolio comprising up to six projects.