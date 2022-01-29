Aspen airport runway to close March 2-15
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will close for two weeks beginning May 2 for annual airfield maintenance and repairs.
Aircraft operations will be limited to emergency medical evacuations and mountain rescue operations, a county news release says. The runway will reopen at 7 a.m. on May 16.
“The airport appreciates your patience and understanding as it continues to ensure a safe and sustainable facility,” the release states.
Questions regarding impacted flights can be directed to respective carriers: American Airlines, 800-433-7300; United Airlines, 800-864-8331; and Delta Air Lines, 800-221-1212. All general aviation questions should be directed to Atlantic Aviation at 970-920-2016.
Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said Friday that also during the closure, parking positions will be created to accommodate Embraer-175 aircraft. While the three commercial carriers serving the local airport use CRJ-700s to fly into and out of Aspen, they are considering the E-175 as a way to bolster their fleets.
“We’re hearing musings that the E-175 may be an aircraft they want to use here,” Bartholomew said.
The E-175 has 76 seats compared with the CRJ-700’s 70 seats. Its wingspan is slightly more than 85 feet, which fits within ASE’s maximum wingspan limitation of 95 feet.
“Currently, ASE is designed to exclusively park and position eight CRJ-700 aircraft. As a means to address potential changes in operational fleets, and to be proactive, we will be reconfiguring several positions to accommodate both a CRJ-700 or E-175 aircraft,” a prepared statement says.
A few of the parking spots will be out of commission for up to two additional weeks to allow concrete hardstands adequate time to cure, the county said. All parking positions will be usable by June 2.
GWS council accepting applications for Ward 1
Applications to fill the remainder of Glenwood Springs’ Ward 1 city council term are due by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11, according to a city news release.
The Glenwood Springs City Council already has started taking applications for the council seat, which became vacant when Councilman Steve Davis resigned. The term ends in April 2023.
Councilors will host interviews with eligible applicants on Feb. 17. Pursuant to the City Charter, council is required to appoint a replacement within 30 days after a vacancy occurs, the release says.
Applicants must have resided within the boundaries of Ward 1 and been a registered voter in the city of for one year. Ward 1 generally includes portions of west and downtown Glenwood (south of the Colorado River and west of Grand Avenue to 14th Street) and Midland Avenue to just past 27th Street. The boundaries map may be viewed at cogs.us/212/Council.
Those who are interested can find the application at cogs.us/212/Council or by contacting the city clerk’s office at 970-384-6406. Applications may be completed online, emailed to ryan.muse@cogs.us, faxed to 970-945-5023 or mailed to the attention of Ryan Muse, Office of the City Clerk, 101 West 8th St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.