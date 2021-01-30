Long awaited news of educators’ COVID vaccine rollout released today
Gov. Jared Polis announced that preschool, elementary and secondary school educators and staff will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Feb 8. Vaccination will continue for members of the community over 70 years old, but the priority is shifting to educators.
In addition, school districts will begin receiving rapid COVID-19 tests for staff through Abbott Lab’s BinaxNow rapid tests. These at-home tests provide results in 15 minutes through a mobile app and will be shipped directly to educators’ homes.
Superintendents and local union leaders will be working together with local public health authorities to create implementation plans for the vaccination, which will be arriving within a week of February 8.
The Aspen Education Association and the Aspen School District, together with local providers, will begin rolling out vaccines to hard-working staff members within the next few weeks, the entities said in a joint press release Friday.
“We are excited to be working together to continue the hard work of members of the Aspen School District on vaccinations, continued testing, and maintaining the many, many layers of protection to provide the highest levels of education possible during an extremely trying year,” the release states. “Your continued patience, flexibility and kindness are appreciated.”
Billionaire part-time Aspenite in GameStop spotlight
In some estimations, the trading app Robinhood lived up to its literary namesake: after an apparently coordinated mass buy of stock in otherwise struggling GameStop, many everyday traders became multimillionaires in a week — and some major hedge funds faced losses in the billions.
The plan seemingly hatched in online chatrooms. Swaths of hedge funds were shorting — or betting against — companies such as GameStop and AMC Theatres. So, traders using the free-stock trading platform Robinhood began purchasing the stocks en masse, driving GameStop’s share price up to a high of $483, up nearly 2,500%. The result was crippling to the Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted the stock.
Citadel Securities — founded by CEO and part-time Aspenite billionaire Ken Griffin — invested $2 billion into a larger rescue fund raised by New York’s Melvin Capital Management, according to reporting from the Chicago Tribune. In exchange, Citadel, and in turn, critics argue, Griffin, will share in Melvin’s future revenues.
Meanwhile, Robinhood limited trading on GameStop and other often-shorted stocks. Critics were outraged and on social media accused the platform of capitulating to the hedge funds such as Citadel, owned by Griffin. Citadel hedge fund is separate from Citadel Securities, the latter of which operates as the executing broker that handles about 60% of the trades from the Robinhood app. Both Citadel Securities and Robinhood have denied any manipulation of the situation.
Griffin has owned property in Aspen since 2009, when he purchased an 8,648 square-foot home for $13.25 million.
On Friday, Robinhood allowed “limited buys” of GameStop, and the stock catapulted again, regaining losses and closed at $325.