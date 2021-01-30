Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.