Pitkin County analysis on census just starting
The process to determine whether Pitkin County’s population was undercounted in the 2020 Census is in its infancy, Kara Silbernagel, county policy and project manager, said Friday.
The most recent count put the county’s population at 17,358, a 1.2% increase over 2010’s 17,148. Silbernagel said while it’s possible that some areas were undercounted or not counted, county officials aren’t yet sure whether a mistake was made.
A state demographer with the Department of Local Affairs informed officials recently that the process of objecting to 2020 Census figures begins this month and runs through June 2023. Silbernagel said that county and city of Aspen staff would be working together to determine potential issues with the count.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman noted last week that an undercount could result in reduced federal financial assistance to the county and its municipalities over the next decade.
“Being undercounted can cost us a lot of money,” he said.
It’s too soon to say what the potential impacts of an undercount would be, Silbernagel said. At this point, the county has no timeline for when it hopes to complete the process, she added.
Jobless rate falls to 4.1% in December
Pitkin County’s unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in December, mirroring the state’s seasonally unadjusted jobless rate for the same month.
Figures recently released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment record last month’s total labor force of Pitkin County residents at 11,264. Of that amount, there were 10,797 employed people and 467 unemployed people.
The county’s jobless rate in December 2020 was 7.7% and the state’s was 6.9%, according to the CDLE.
The top five jobless rates in Colorado for December were: Pueblo, 6.4%, Huerfano, 6.3%, Las Animas, 5.5%, Fremont, 5.5% and Rio Grande, 5.2%.
Garfield County’s unemployment rate for December was listed as 3.8% and Eagle’s was 3.7%, which represent decreases from 5.7% and 6.1%, respectively, in December 2020.