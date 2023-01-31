The first annual Aspen Snow Ball took place at the St. Regis hotel in Aspen over the weekend.
Hosted by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund, the event helped to raise $2.5 million in support of COSF’s launch and dedication to the development of more effective therapies for pediatric cancer patients. Proceeds from the event will go to Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.
Celebrities, philanthropists and local and international guests were seen at the inaugural gala on Saturday night. Attendees were greeted with pours of Champagne Bollinger’s Special Cuvée, followed by an evening of dinner, auctions and entertainment — including a performance by singer-actress Diana Ross and an after-party showcase featuring Macy Gray.
For the past 35 years, Gabrielle's Angel Foundation has contributed over $39 million toward cancer research. The signature fundraising event, Angel Ball, is a New York social season highlight, attracting celebrities and honoring those individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research.
In recent years, Gabrielle's Angel Foundation has expanded its reach to fund select pediatric oncology initiatives, art and music therapy programs and rehabilitating projects. Proceeds from the inaugural Aspen Snow Ball will help to fund these programs.
Equity Speaker Series covers ‘Racism: A Public Health Crisis’
MANAUS and The Arts Campus At Willits continue their Equity Speaker Series tonight with “Racism: A Public Health Crisis” featuring guest speaker Jason Vitello.
The event will take place at TACAW, 400 Robinson St. in the Willits area of Basalt, at 6:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
Vitello serves as past president of the Colorado Public Health Association, as well as the equity and community development manager at the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, a behavioral health coordinator at Denver Health and an adjunct professor at the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work.
Formerly, Vitello was a social worker and therapist providing advocacy and clinical services to individuals from over-impacted and underserved communities.
“We are excited to host Vitello through the Equity Speaker Series,” said Bryan Alvarez-Terrazas, manager of MANAUS’ Equity Action Project, in an announcement. “Vitello will explore the negative health impacts of racism on communities of color.”
The speaker also will discuss why the American Public Health Association has classified racism as a public health crisis, Alvarez-Terrazas said, and the audience is expected to gain a better understanding of why health equity and anti-racism should be a primary focus in the public health discourse.
Vitello’s talk is the first Equity Speaker Series event of the new year. The ongoing series — a collaboration between MANAUS and TACAW — aims to make equity a daily conversation in the Roaring Fork Valley by providing community access to experts in the realm of equity and anti-racism.
Tonight’s event is a seated show at TACAW, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, visit tacaw.org.
NPR’s Chang to speak at Wheeler on Thursday
Aspen Public Radio and the Wheeler Opera House have partnered to host “An Evening with Ailsa Chang” on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Wheeler.
A national co-host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Chang will explore her 15-year tenure as a public media journalist, after leaving a prestigious law career.
Joining Chang for Thursday’s discussion is APR Executive Director Breeze Richardson to talk about making big career changes, representation in media, the impact of investigative journalism and other related topics.
Of Taiwan-Chinese descent, Chang is one of few Asian-Americans on a national network.
She first joined NPR in 2008 as a Kroc fellow in Washington, D.C., and was awarded the 2010 Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize for her investigative report into Detroit’s public defender system.
Chang has since earned a string of national awards for her work. In 2011, she won the Art Athens Award for General Excellence in Individual Reporting for radio; in 2012, she was honored with the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Silver Baton for her investigation into the New York City Police Department's "stop-and-frisk" policy and allegations of unlawful marijuana arrests; and in 2015, she won a National Journalism Award from the Asian-American Journalists Association for her coverage of Capitol Hill.
Chang is a former Planet Money correspondent for NPR, during which she covered the underground asylum industry in the largest Chinatown in America, privacy rights in the cell phone age, the government’s doomed fight to stop racist trademarks and the money laundering case against one of former President Trump’s top campaign advisors.
Chang received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and earned her law degree with distinction from Stanford Law School, where she won the Irving Hellman Jr. Special Award for the best piece written by a student in the Stanford Law Review in 2001.
Chang was a Fulbright Scholar at Oxford University, where she received a master’s degree in media law. She also has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and Marble Distilling Co. will provide signature cocktails inspired by the event at the Wheeler Lobby bar. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.