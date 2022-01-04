The Colorado Department of Transportation assures that during two planned Interstate 70 closures today — one starting at 9 a.m. and expected to last until about 1 p.m. and another beginning at 1 p.m. until likely 5 p.m. — motorists will be able to continue their travels via a local detour on US 6.
The first closure will occur between exits 157 (Wolcott/CO 131) and 147 (Eagle), and the second will shutter the interstate between exits 140 (Gypsum) and 147.
The closures are necessary in order to recover semi trucks involved in crashes that occurred during recent winter storms. Today marks a critical window for the efforts, according to a CDOT spokesperson: It’s after the holiday traffic and before the next series of storms.
“Weather is forecast to move back into the area tomorrow night and continue for approximately four days,” said CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher in an email Monday.
Sunlight Skier Appreciation Day continues tradition with $25 lift tickets on Friday
All proceeds from Sunlight Mountain Resort’s Skier Appreciation Day — a decades-long annual tradition started in 1984 — go toward the local United Way Battlements to the Bells (UWBB), which co-organizes the event.
It’s a win-win for everyone involved, points out a Sunlight press release: the “festivity of fun, food, music, costume contests, prizes and, of course, a full day of skiing” benefits a good cause while granting winter enthusiasts $25 lift access.
“Skier Appreciation Day is our annual, signature giving event dating back to 1984. For the past 37 years Sunlight has donated all lift ticket proceeds to United Way Battlement to the Bells, and we very much appreciate that local skiers and riders have helped us raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for our local nonprofits,” Sunlight Marketing and Sales Director Troy Hawks said in a statement. Since its inception, the family-friendly event has raised more than half a million dollars for UWBB.
The theme of the day is “Heroes and Villains,” with attendees encouraged to don their fiercest Heroes and Villains outfits, the release continues, with prizes doled out to the best costume for adult, child and group categories.
“Be sure to visit the photo booth to capture moments of this special day. Kids, take part in the Sweet Coloradough donut eating contest,” the announcement encourages. “Skiers of all ages can enjoy Cornhole and other lawn games.”