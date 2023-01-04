A Fruita resident who became fatigued while headed to the Betty Bear Hut last week was rescued by local emergency personnel.
On Thursday at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office learned that a 38-year-old woman could not make it to the 10th Mountain Division hut, which is located off trail 505 in the White River National Forest, according to the sheriff’s office.
The skier activated the SOS feature on her Garmin InReach device, a news release says. She was able to communicate to Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies via text message and told them her water had frozen, but that she had food.
“The female skier said her friends were faster and traveled ahead. She said her friends were already at the Betty Bear Hut. The female skier could not make it to the hut because she was too exhausted,” the release states. The skier sent deputies her location coordinates, which showed she was heading back to the trailhead.
At around 6:13 p.m., Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed eight members into the field to rescue the female. They were split into two teams: The first was composed of four skiers and the second was composed of four snowmobiles. Four other MRA members remained at a cabin to handle the operational side of the rescue.
About three hours later, MRA teams arrived at the trailhead. They were met by a Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue ambulance and paramedics who were able to assess the woman’s condition.
“The female skier was cold, but in otherwise good condition,” the release says.
MRA issued a reminder that backcountry users should keep groups together and have a communication plan when traveling in the wilderness. “Garmin InReach and other satellite communication devices continue to prove to be invaluable in our backcountry,” the release adds.
Explore Booksellers hosts PR expert Fenton today
David Fenton, “The Robin Hood of Public Relations,” will appear at Explore Booksellers today at 4:30 p.m.
Fenton's career in public relations includes work with Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro, Bruce Springsteen, Abbie Hoffman and Al Gore. In his new book, “The Activist’s Media Handbook,” Fenton tells how he developed the strategies and tactics that have made him a successful media agitator.
“The book provides an essential toolkit for today’s activists for organizing to win: how to tell your story, captivate audiences and inspire them to join the cause,” a news release states. “From convincing Fidel Castro to ditch his green army uniform, exposing CIA crimes in Central America and helping Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon ban fracking in New York state, Fenton tells a rollicking good tale with clear lessons for the next generation of activists.”
Fenton began his career in activist public relations as part of a hippie activist commune active in the early marijuana legalization movement. He co-produced the 1979 No-Nukes concerts at Madison Square Garden with Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, Gil Scott-Heron, Bonnie Raitt and many others, the release says. The book also recounts his firm’s early campaigns to overthrow apartheid, reverse the nuclear arms race, oppose racist drug laws and reduce toxic pesticide exposure.
“The Activist’s Media Handbook” includes over 150 photographs, graphics and examples of iconic activist advertising produced by Fenton over the decades. Explore Booksellers is located at 221 E. Main St. in Aspen.