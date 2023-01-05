Full Moon Uphill Dinners To return at Buttermilk
Full Moon Uphill Dinners will return to Buttermilk starting on Friday.
In a Wednesday announcement, Aspen Skiing Co. said uphillers are encouraged to skin or hike up main Buttermilk for the dinners but participants must purchase and display an uphill pass. The passes can be purchased at any SkiCo ticket office for $69. They also will be sold from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the main Buttermilk ticket office. SkiCo workers will be checking the base area for compliance among uphillers on Friday.
Cliffhouse restaurant will open at 5 p.m. with a cash bar. A la carte dinner options, including the Mongolian Grill, will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. No outside alcohol is allowed.
SkiCo is urging participants to park in the main Buttermilk lot. They must follow the designated route uphill and downhill. Participants are encouraged to travel with a light and to watch for wildlife as there have been moose sightings on the mountain. Dogs will not be allowed on the night of the event, SkiCo said.
Full moon dinners also will be offered on Feb. 5 and March 7.
Vehicle registration includes $29 pass to Colorado parks
Annual vehicle registration for Colorado residents will include a $29 pass to state parks starting this month, unless the purchaser opts out.
The Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be added through the Division of Motor Vehicles process for the registration fee on passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks and recreational vehicles. The pass provides a 60% savings in comparison to a traditional annual state parks pass. It provides access for car, bike and foot entry into Colorado parks.
The goal of the program is to raise at least $36 million annually. The first $32.5 million will go toward state park maintenance and development. The next $2.5 million will go toward search and rescue teams and the next $1 million to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Any revenues beyond that will go to wildlife projects and outdoor educational programs.