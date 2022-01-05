The lobby and waiting room of the Rubey Park Transit Center in Aspen will close to the public indefinitely beginning today, according to a news release from the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.
The closure is due to the high level of community transmission of COVID-19 recently reported by Pitkin County Public Health, the release says.
“Given the rapid local increase of COVID cases in the past week or so, RFTA is doing what we can to help protect the riding public and our employees while still providing our essential transportation services. Reducing opportunities for exposure to COVID during this surge is critical,” Jason Smith, RFTA safety manager, said in a prepared statement.
Keeping the RFTA workforce and riders safe is a top priority, the release states. Access to the lobby will be restricted to a maximum of three people for immediate business, only with the clerk. Masks continue to be required under federal mandate in all RFTA facilities and aboard all buses.
“Vaccinations, masks and staying home when sick are the best ways to keep our bus system and our communities functioning.” Smith said.
RFTA buses are still in operation and the Rubey Park restrooms will remain open. Bus passes can be purchased at the ticket vending machine on the west side of the platform, the release adds.
Glenwood suspends city walk-in services
In response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, Glenwood Springs City Hall walk-in services will temporarily close to the public beginning Thursday.
All city services will continue, although some will be conducted only through virtual and drop-off services, a news release issued Tuesday states. The protocols will be in place through January.
“However, we are carefully monitoring the COVID omicron outbreak in consultation with local health officials and will adjust as necessary,” the release says.
Employees will continue to work from City Hall with the indoor masking protocol in place. The community development and engineering permit desks will continue to serve customers through digital submissions or by appointment, similar to previous COVID protocols. To reach community development staff, call 970-384-6450.
Utility bills and other fees can be paid online, by phone, by mail or by using payment drop boxes located at the eastern entrance of City Hall or in the parking lot on the west side of City Hall. Customers are encouraged to set up automatic direct debit payments. For more information, call 970-384-6455.
The community center will remain open with the indoor masking protocol in place. Individuals who are sick are asked to not enter the building, the release adds.
Pitkin County facilities closed through Jan. 17
Pitkin County recently announced that its facilities are temporarily closed for in-person service at least through Jan. 17.
“The omicron variant combined with high visitor traffic has driven local incident rates very high. In addition, Pitkin County is experiencing significant employee shortages due to exposure or infection with COVID-19. In light of these staffing shortages and to limit further community spread, Pitkin County is temporarily closing in-person service,” a news release says.
Community members can access many services online or over the phone. The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and landfill remain open with normal operations, County Manager Jon Peacock said in the release.
Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ meetings will be televised on Comcast Channel 11 and through online streaming at pitkincounty.com. The county assessor’s office will remain open for phone and online services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday until 4 p.m. Most information is available at pitkincounty.com/assessor. All property information can be found at pitkinassessor.org.
The Clerk and Recorder’s Office is available through phone and email, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 970-920-5180 for assistance. Because departments experience a high volume of calls, leave a name and number and a staff member will call back. The drop box in front of the building is available for all Clerk and Recorder transactions.
For motor vehicle transactions, visit pitkincounty.com to find driver license renewal, motor vehicle renewal and many more services. For further assistance, call 970-429-2717.