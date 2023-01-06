Aspen Chapel Gallery presents annual high school show
The annual high school art show at Aspen Chapel Gallery opens on Saturday and will run through Feb. 11.
In light of the exhibition opening, Aspen Chapel Gallery will host a reception for the student artists on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend.
Titled “6 X 17,” the show features artwork by students from six different Roaring Fork Valley high schools and serves as a benefit in support of the schools’ art departments.
This year’s exhibition features work from 100 high school students. The participating schools include: Aspen High School, Basalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Glenwood Springs High School and Yampah Mountain High School.
The showcased artwork is not for sale — the art returns to its designated high school department for the students’ portfolios once the exhibition is over. Rather, people can adopt a piece of art for $25, and 75% of each adoption made is then donated to the six participating high school art departments, according to a release from the Chapel Gallery.
“If all 100 pieces of art are adopted, each school art department will receive over $300. There is no limit to how many adoptions per piece,” Tom Ward, gallery co-director, said in a statement.
Ward noted that people are not required to attend Saturday’s opening in order to adopt a piece. The show will be available to view online and adoptions can be made at aspenchapelgallery.org.
Aspen Chapel Gallery is located off the roundabout at 0077 Meadowood Dr. The gallery is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patrick Radden Keefe kicks off Winter Words
The 26th annual Winter Words season kicks off on Monday, with the first author talk in the series featuring Patrick Radden Keefe.
The event will take place at Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen from 6 to 7 p.m. — doors open at 5:30 p.m. — and will also be livestreamed for virtual-access ticket holders.
Keefe is an award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine and author of the New York Times bestsellers “Empire of Pain” and “Say Nothing.” He is also the writer and host of an eight-part podcast series, titled “Wind of Change” — which was named the No. 1 podcast of 2020 by The Guardian.
For the Winter Words event, Keefe will be discussing his latest book, “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks.” The book brings together a dozen of Keefe’s most celebrated New Yorker articles on true crime and casts a human portrait of everyone from the con artist to the whistleblower and black-market merchant.
Moderating the conversation with Keefe on Monday is Mitzi Rapkin. Rapkin is the producer and host of the literary podcast, “First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing.” Their discussion will be followed by a book signing with Keefe.
Keefe’s author talk marks the first of five in this year’s Winter Words lineup. Events are scheduled to commence through March.
In-person event tickets are $30, virtual access tickets are $12 and season passes are also available. Tickets to Monday’s program and all other Winter Words events can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.