Pop-Up Magazine shows postponed to March 11-12
The Aspen-Snowmass 75th anniversary shows in collaboration with Pop-Up Magazine at the Wheeler Opera House have been rescheduled to March 11-12. The mixed-media storytelling performances were originally scheduled for Sunday through Tuesday (Jan. 9-11) to coincide with the resort’s official anniversary date of Jan. 11.
“We’ve made the decision to postpone our 75th anniversary shows due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pitkin County and across the country,” Aspen Skiing Co. Director of Content Kate Wertheimer said in an email.
Other communitywide festivities celebrating the anniversary will still commence on Tuesday. The festivities are open to all and will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a ski parade beginning at the summit of Aspen Mountain and ending at the base of Aspen’s original Lift 1 near Willoughby Park. Skiers with skills at the strong intermediate level or above are invited to join the parade, according to an update.
A ceremony in Willoughby Park will be held at noon. There will be guest speakers and a reenactment of the 1947 “champagne smash.” A complimentary champagne toast will be served.
Carbondale trustees seek public’s input on STRs
The Carbondale Board of Trustees will discuss potential regulations on short-term rentals on Jan. 18, according to a town news release.
A short-term rental is a property or dwelling unit that is rented for a period of less than 30 consecutive days, the release says. This agenda item is a follow-up to the board’s Dec. 21 meeting when STRs were first discussed by the board.
“The STR regulation process is anticipated to result in an ordinance to be considered in March, and community members are encouraged to share their thoughts and comments with the board during the public comment period,” the release states.
Anyone unable to attend the meeting in person or virtually may submit comments in writing via email by Jan. 14 to trustees@carbondaleco.net.
“STRs are a relatively new phenomenon … virtually nonexistent when our current code was adopted. This, coupled with the rapid disappearance of affordable housing, has made this topic an urgent community discussion for Carbondale and many other communities,” Mayor Dan Richardson said in a prepared statement. “Clearly, there are many different perspectives on the topic, and we are encouraging community members to voice theirs … so that the board can be as well-informed as possible.”
STRs are not currently regulated but are subject to Carbondale’s lodging tax. The short-term rental discussion will be the only item on the agenda at the Jan. 18 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in person or virtually. Public comment will be limited to three minutes per person and everyone will have an opportunity to speak, the release adds.