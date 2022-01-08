West Glenwood annex up to the voters now
A majority of the Glenwood Springs City Council on Thursday stood by an earlier decision to annex nearly 16 acres of pasture into city limits for redevelopment.
Late last year, the group “Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development” collected more than 900 signatures from residents opposed to a controversial development proposal called 480 Donegan. Only 299 signatures (5% of registered voters at the time of the city’s last regular election) were needed to advance the petition.
R2 Partners — a real estate development firm based out of Cincinnati — has received council support to build 300 housing units, consisting of multifamily apartments, townhomes and live/work units, on empty land behind the Glenwood Springs Mall. The Ohio-based firm also has a contract to purchase the predominantly vacant mall property.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the council had two options: repeal the original decision to support R2 Partners’ annexation request, or let voters decide the issue. A majority of councilmembers chose the latter and set the election for May 3.
A portion of the 480 Donegan development would be for deed-restricted housing units, which proponents of the project say are desperately needed.
Mayor Jonathan Godes supports annexation, along with councilors Steve Davis, Shelley Kaup and Charlie Willman. Councilors Tony Hershey, Paula Stepp and Ingrid Wussow do not.
Opponents of 480 Donegan have called the project far too dense for the West Glenwood area. They say in the event of emergency, such as an encroaching wildfire, traffic would be gridlocked should 480 Donegan be constructed.
Aspen’s food tax refund applications available
Aspen residents who lived within city limits for the entire year of 2021 and who have been registered to vote since at least Jan. 1, 2021, are eligible to apply for a $55 food tax refund.
An online application and information is available at aspen.gov/382/Food-Sales-Tax-Refunds. Applicants are required to apply online to reduce paper use and expedite the administrative process, according to a Friday announcement from the city.
To qualify for the refund, applicants must:
• Submit the application by April 18.
• Have resided within the city limits for all of 2021.
• Have been registered to vote in the city from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
• Be able to prove residency within the city limits for 2021, and if still living within the city, ensure your current address is the same as your registered voter address.
Residents 65 or older and residents who are legally blind are eligible for additional refund payments.
Those who need assistance completing the application are asked to visit the finance window on the second floor of the new City Hall building at 427 Rio Grande Place.
Late applications will not be accepted, the announcement adds.