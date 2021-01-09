Rumor has it
On Thursday, the Aspen-area rumor mill was on overdrive, and the tale of the day was this: Aspen Skiing Co. was ready to shut down the mountains at a moment’s notice, as soon as today — or at least certainly next week.
None of it was true, however — at least not from SkiCo’s vantage point.
“There are no plans to close the mountain,” SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle assured Friday. “[All a] rumor. We are not shutting down.”
While the Pitkin County Board of Health met Thursday, the conversation mostly centered around vaccine rollouts — the board agreed to wait until Monday, partially to allow for further public discourse, before convening to make a decision about public health restrictions along the state’s COVID-19 dial, of which the harsher red-level and, harshest of all, purple levels are on the table. Both of those policy moves would put an end to indoor dining, but little short of an order directly from Gov. Jared Polis’ office — like the one that occurred in March 2020 — would effectively cease on-mountain activities.